Earning the distinction of being the class Valedictorian is not an easy task. Obviously it is something that takes a great deal of effort and hard work. Madison County High School Class of 2022 Valedictorian Abby Ratliff knows well what it takes to reach that pinnacle. However, Ratliff has learned a few lessons along the way about the importance of balance. Lessons she would gladly pass along to younger students. “It's important to focus on success, but you shouldn't let that overtake you,” said Ratliff. “Be happy where you are, but still go somewhere.”

MADISON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO