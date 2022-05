The Supreme Court of South Dakota entered an ordering declaring a statewide judicial emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13, 2020. That order authorized the presiding judges in each of South Dakota’s seven judicial circuits to adopt, amend or suspend court rules or orders to respond to the public health emergency. In addition, the Supreme Court entered several statewide orders related to the suspension of the 180-day (speedy trial) rule; the use of interactive audio-visual devices; remote notarizations, depositions and signatures; postal procedures and the regulation of the admission of attorneys during the declaration of the judicial emergency.

