The South Dakota Transportation Commission has approved the contractor for a nearly $5 million ($4.9 million) construction project to renovate SD Highway 53 in Tripp County. The contract for this project includes cold milling one inch from the current in-place asphalt concrete to restore profile and crown, placement of a new two-inch lift of asphalt surfacing over top of the milled surface, erosion repair, pipe repair and approach guardrail upgrades. The project begins on Highway 53 at the US Highway 18 junction and goes roughly eight miles west of Winner and 16 miles south.

TRIPP COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO