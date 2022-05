Priscilla Murphy was one of the first real estate agents to open a firm on Sanibel Island. Her business helped to shape the island to be the way we know it today. Murphy was from the suburbs of Detroit, Mich. She traveled to Sanibel several times before making the decision to move to Southwest Florida. When she moved to the island, she was adamant about not working in a corporate position, as she had just left one of her own behind in Michigan.

SANIBEL, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO