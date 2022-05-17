Texas Department of Public Safety Honors Fallen Officers

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety remembered those lost in the line of duty throughout the department’s history at the 2022 Peace Officers Memorial Service today. Those honored included Sgt. Paul Mooney , Special Agent Dustin Slovacek, and Special Agent Anthony “AC” Salas . The ceremony was held at DPS Headquarters in Austin, with Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach as the guest speaker.

“The word ‘hero’ is often used in our society, but these men and women are truly heroes,” said PSC Chairman Steven P. Mach. “DPS is all too familiar with the ultimate sacrifice that has been made to help keep the peace, and today we honor three more men who have given their all to make Texas a safer state.”

Since 1823, when DPS first began as the Texas Rangers, 226 DPS Officers have died in the line of duty. The department honored the three men who died in the line of duty over the past year during today’s ceremony with special wreaths and gave the families in attendance a moment to reflect.

Sgt. Paul Mooney passed away on June 14, 2021, after a battle with cancer and COVID-19.

Special Agent Dustin Slovacek died on Sept. 12, 2021, from COVID-19 complications while deployed to the border as part of Operation Lone Star.

Special Agent Anthony “AC” Salas passed away Jan. 22, 2022, the day after he was injured in a wreck near Eagle Pass while working a special operation as part of Operation Lone Star.

“Our law enforcement officers are to be commended for the bravery they exhibit every day as part of their job,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “It is a heavy toll on those who are left behind when we lose someone who is protecting this state. Today, we honor Sgt. Mooney, Special Agent Slovacek and Special Agent Salas for their sacrifices and remind their families they will never be forgotten.”