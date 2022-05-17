ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Department of Public Safety Honors Fallen Officers

By Yantis Green
 3 days ago

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety remembered those lost in the line of duty throughout the department’s history at the 2022 Peace Officers Memorial Service today. Those honored included Sgt. Paul Mooney , Special Agent Dustin Slovacek, and Special Agent Anthony “AC” Salas . The ceremony was held at DPS Headquarters in Austin, with Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach as the guest speaker.

“The word ‘hero’ is often used in our society, but these men and women are truly heroes,” said PSC Chairman Steven P. Mach. “DPS is all too familiar with the ultimate sacrifice that has been made to help keep the peace, and today we honor three more men who have given their all to make Texas a safer state.”

Since 1823, when DPS first began as the Texas Rangers, 226 DPS Officers have died in the line of duty. The department honored the three men who died in the line of duty over the past year during today’s ceremony with special wreaths and gave the families in attendance a moment to reflect.

Sgt. Paul Mooney passed away on June 14, 2021, after a battle with cancer and COVID-19.

Special Agent Dustin Slovacek died on Sept. 12, 2021, from COVID-19 complications while deployed to the border as part of Operation Lone Star.

Special Agent Anthony “AC” Salas passed away Jan. 22, 2022, the day after he was injured in a wreck near Eagle Pass while working a special operation as part of Operation Lone Star.

“Our law enforcement officers are to be commended for the bravery they exhibit every day as part of their job,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “It is a heavy toll on those who are left behind when we lose someone who is protecting this state. Today, we honor Sgt. Mooney, Special Agent Slovacek and Special Agent Salas for their sacrifices and remind their families they will never be forgotten.”

San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Forest Service Responding to Multiple Wildfires in West Texas

SONORA – Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) fire resources responded to several new requests for assistance on wildfires across the state Tuesday according to social media.  According to the Lone Star State Incident Management Team Facebook, with the very high temperatures and dry vegetation, several wildfires became active and jumped containment lines.  Continued moderate significant fire potential will exist in the Western/Eastern Hill Country and Rolling Plains areas on Wednesday and Thursday, as near record high temperatures combine with…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Wind Driven Wildfires Destroying Property Across West Texas

ABILENE – Fires across West Texas caused massive amounts of damage on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, especially in Taylor county where multiple families were displaced. According to multiple reports, during the morning of May 18, ten homes in Taylor County were burned down during the Mesquite Heat Fire. The fire, which is only 5 percent contained is  2,000 acres.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas DPS Commissions 101 New Highway Patrol Troopers

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety Commissioned 101 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers from recruit class B-2021 during a graduation ceremony on Friday, May 6. The keynote speaker at the graduation was Texas Public Safety Commission (PSC) member Dale Wainwright. “Today marks a fresh beginning for each of you as you prepare to embark on a new and challenging field of service to the state of Texas,” Wainwright said. “DPS prides itself on courtesy, service and protection. You will be asked to exhibit these attributes time and again, often when it may not be your first instinct. You…
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Early Voting Underway Now for Long Awaited Runoff Election

SAN ANGELO – Early voting for the Primary Runoff election in Texas is underway now and Republican voters have three local races to decide along with three statewide contests.  Area Democrats have a statewide ballot as well.   Early voting for the Runoff election is being held each day, Monday May 16 through Friday May 20 at the Keyes Building in the Elections Office at 113 W. Beauregard from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Runoff election is necessary because there were three contested GOP Primary elections on March 1, 2022 where no candidate received over 50% of votes cast.   The contests in Tom…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fearing AG Paxton's Lawsuit, Instagram Disables Its Fancy Filters for Texans

SAN ANGELO, TX — Instagram removed some filter options for users in Texas today. Instagram’s primary benefit is the ability to alter photographic images or enhance them. The filters Instagram removed from Texas-located Instagram accounts use facial recognition to generate fun filters on selfies. Meta Platforms, Inc., Facebook’s parent, issued a statement to Houston’s KHOU-TV. They said: “The technology we use to power augmented reality effects like avatars and filters is not facial recognition or any technology covered by the Texas and Illinois laws, and is not used to identify anyone.…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

