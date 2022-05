ALBANY, MO – A Darlington man racked up additional charges after being taken into custody on Monday. The Gentry County Sheriff’s Office reported they took 27-year old James R. Bell into custody on allegations of domestic assault on three separate occasions over a three-day period. Once Bell was placed under arrest officers say he began to resist, to the point that when he was placed in the patrol vehicle, he kicked the door open.

DARLINGTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO