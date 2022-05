Brianna Gilmore (shown with Club president Henry Capogna) of Building Integrated Communities informed the Washington Noon Rotary of their partnership with the City of Washington to create inclusive practices and policies for residents born in other countries during the Monday meeting at the King Chicken banquet hall. The community assessment provides an overview of Washington and Beaufort County’s global neighborhoods and includes information about racial and ethnic disparities. The assessment presents research findings, resources lists, and recommendations for the City of Washington.

