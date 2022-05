If you got a restful night's sleep last night, you likely have a fellow Minnesotan to thank. I have to say, as a non-native Minnesotan but one who's lived here for the past decade, I'm continually impressed by many aspects of the Land of 10,000 Lakes. There are many great things about the North Star State, including the rich history of all the incredible products that were invented here.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO