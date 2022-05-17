ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Victim Airlifted As Car Gets Trapped Under Tractor-Trailer In Hunterdon County: State Police

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A driver was flown to a nearby hospital after a car collided with and became trapped underneath a tractor-trailer in Hunterdon County, state police said.

The crash occurred on Route 22 east near Clark Road in Lebanon just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

The car went underneath the trailer and heavily trapped the victim, according to initial reports.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt, Goez said.

The roadway was reopened at about 2:20 p.m.

