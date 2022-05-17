ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stellar Sunrise Mountain baseball season ends

TEMPE - The end came earlier than expected, and certainly before the 2022 Sunrise Mountain baseball team wanted it.

Defending champion and #9 seed Scottsdale Desert Mountain denied the Mustangs their first state title a year ago. May 9 they returned to that role, riding a four-run fourth inning to a 7-2 win at Diablo Stadium.

The Wolves took over with a four-spot in the top of the fourth, highlighted by a two-run double to the gap by Jackson Hairston  and a Sean Strittmatter RBI.

Sunrise Mountain had an ideal situation in the bottom of the sixth, with the bases loaded and no outs. Desert Mountain brought in senior Luke Moeller from the bullpen and he picked up a strikeout, a force play at home and groundout to preserve the 4-2 Wolves' lead.

"The game boils down to that inning I think. We had a chance to get back and didn't punch in. That was it," Sunrise Mountain coach Michael Deardoff said. "In playoff games if you don't get those opportunities tghere's too many good arms and good defenses."

The coach said he will always have a soft spot for the class of 2022. He arrived at Sunrise Mountain from Kellis  in the 2018-19  school year and 10 of the 11 seniors this year were new to campus too.

Star senior catcher Easton Talt moved in from Washington state before his junior year.

Deardoff credited this class for putting the team culture he preferred in place.

"I remember sitting them down after their freshman year, in the boys'locker room and just talking to them, saying, 'You guys are going to be the ones setting the expectations, for I what I expect out of a program," Deardoff said.

It was his first year replacing Eric Gardner, the only coach in the first 21 years of Sunrise Mountain baseball.

In a unique twist, Gardner returned as an assistant coach this year, as his son, Brock, is a varsity player. Gardner was recently named the athletic director for rival Liberty High School.

Both were able to enjoy a unique senior class.

"They're the type of kids you want to have," Deardoff said. "I don't want to say they raised the bar, because the bar has always been set high here. They've lived  up to everything I've asked them to do. Every year I put more and more on their plate. What's dissapointing is they don't get to go further because they deserved that."

Sunrise Mountain had the top spot in the 5A rankings for most of the year, before consecutive losses to Centennial and Canyon View dropped the Mustangs to #5.

The team bounced back to beat the Coyotes in the rematch and settled in as the #4 seed.

"We may not have been the team to beat in the West Valley early, but as it went on we beat some good teams early and I think we've become more of a team throughout the year," senior pitcher Ryne Palmer said.

Palmer was the ace this season, with an 8-1 record and 2.36 ERA.

He had help from fellow senior Cruz Oxford, a first baseman only until this season. Oxford pitched 26 2/3 innings and finished with a 5-1 record.

"We make sure the young guys are following in our footsteps and not slacking. And we try to help people be perfect at their role," Oxford said.

Prepairing the next generation is part of the job with this program, which  expects to contend in 5A every year.

Talt is heading to Oregon State on a baseball scholarship, He said there should not be much drop off.

"Our two sophomores Brandon (Ornelas) and Tanner Milner have really stepped up this year in big roles," Talt said.

