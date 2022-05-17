ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Reporter discusses unfounded, racist conspiracy theory allegedly tied to Buffalo suspect

By CBS News
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lengthy online post allegedly linked to the suspected gunman in the deadly Buffalo...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 33

Chad Davis
2d ago

unfounded?? 🤔 so don't believe your lying eyes...250k a month coming in with no attempt to stop it seems a good place to start founding

Reply
3
Related
insideedition.com

These Are the 10 Victims of the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

New details are emerging about the 10 victims of the hate-fueled mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood over the weekend. The victims range in age from 32 to 86 — all lives cut short amid the senseless tragedy. Three other people, a 20-year-old, a 50-year-old and a 55-year-old, were also injured in the shooting.
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Buffalo shooting – live: Mitch McConnell says Payton Gendron was ‘deranged’ and calls racism ‘abhorrent’

Ten people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a gunman with a rifle and body armour opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on 14 May, believed to be one of the deadliest racist massacres in recent American history, and the deadliest mass shooting in the US in 2022.The shooting took place at Tops Friendly Market in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue in the state’s second-largest city, in a predominantly Black neighbourhood that authorities believe the suspect had specifically targeted. Thirteen people in total were shot. Among the victims, 11 were Black.Close-up shots...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

'I'm quitting': Anonymous Trump defector ditches GOP, citing Buffalo shooting

Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff in the Trump administration, announced his departure from the Republican Party on Monday. Taylor made waves in 2018 after publishing an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times titled, "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conspiracy Theory#Yale University#Mass Shooting#Extremism#Violent Crime
Rolling Stone

MAGA Lawmaker Now Under Investigation for Claiming Buffalo Shooting Was False Flag

Click here to read the full article. The Arizona state Senate on Monday launched an ethics investigation into Wendy Rogers after the racist, far-right state lawmaker falsely suggested the mass shooting in Buffalo last Saturday was carried out by a government agent. “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo,” Rogers wrote on Telegram after a white supremacist killed 10 people and wounded three at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood. The Arizona Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, voted 24 to 3 to launch an investigation into the comment. Rogers herself and two of her GOP colleagues, Warren Petersen and Kelly Townsend,...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Buffalo Shooter's Gun Littered with Racist Writings

The man responsible for slaughtering 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store left no question ... his attack was racially motivated, as evidenced by the hateful messaging emblazoned on his gun. 18-year-old Payton Gendron descended on the Tops store with a black Bushmaster XM-15 assault rifle littered with racist language...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

CBS News

462K+
Followers
54K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy