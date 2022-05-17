GTA 6 Release Date May Be Further Away Than We Expected

A highly-rated PlayStation console exclusive is coming to Nintendo Switch and coming to the Nintendo console soon. When you think of PlayStation, you think of its many great exclusive games and series. On PS4 and PS5, this includes the likes of God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, The Last of Us, Uncharted, Persona 5, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon, Bloodborne, Demon's Souls, Deathloop, and many other games. There are so many titles that spring to mind that many great PS4 and PS5 exclusives and consoles exclusives are forgotten about, especially the smaller ones, like F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch, which is coming to Nintendo Switch sometime during Q3. This is to say sometime between July and September. The news comes the way of publisher Microroids, who announced that alongside the Switch version a physical edition of the game is going to release during this window via Switch, PS4, and PS5.
