ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Four Montana organizations to receive nearly $10 million to advance environmental cleanups

By KXLO manager
kxloradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelena, Mont.(May 12, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing four Montana organizations will receive nearly $10 million to advance environmental cleanups. Under the EPA Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) Coalition grant program, Snowy Mountain Development Corporation (SMDC) in Lewistown will receive $3.9 million, Great Falls Development Authority...

www.kxloradio.com

Comments / 4

Related
theelectricgf.com

Great Falls project among those invited to apply for housing tax credits

The Montana Board of Housing held a series of public meetings May 16-17 and invited eight affordable rental properties to apply for federal housing tax credits to build or rehabilitate affordable housing, including a Great Falls project. The board chose the properties after listening to presentations from housing developers and...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,065 Cases, Four Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 276,192 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,065 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,242 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,469,655 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,439...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roundup, MT
City
Winnett, MT
Local
Montana Society
City
Lewistown, MT
City
Hilger, MT
State
Montana State
City
Butte, MT
City
Helena, MT
City
Havre, MT
Local
Montana Government
Lewistown, MT
Government
bitterrootstar.com

EPA rejects Montana’s new water quality standards

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) told the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) by letter on May 10 that the. agency has determined that the law passed by the Legislature revising Montana’s water law (Senate Bill 358) by removing all numerical criteria does not meet the legal requirements under the Clean Water Act because it is insufficient to protect the water quality.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

When It Comes To Moving To Montana, Who Are The Good Guys?

There's a lot of talk about out-of-state folk moving to Montana. In fact, a whole lot of Montanans have no problem sharing their opinion about those of us that have moved here from other states. If you spend any time on social media at all, you'll see the phrase "we're full" often posted when talking about transplants.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Affordable Housing#Rlf#Gfda#Hrcd#Smdc
yourbigsky.com

Soares family ownership of Billings auto group

“Finding the perfect vehicle is a very personal process, and we would like to help you every step of the way,” Josh Soares said. He’s the new owner of the auto group GMC Cadillac of Billings, KIA of Billings and VW of Billings. It will no longer be known as Rimrock Auto Group.
BILLINGS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Letters to the Editor: Fitzgerald, Grubich, Brown and McKamey

As a true non-partisan voter, I am writing in support of Ross Fitzgerald for the District 17 Representative to the Montana Legislature. I have known Ross for many years. When he first ran for this position, I delved into his history of employment and, more importantly, to his involvement in service to the communities of District 17. Like anyone, I have special areas of interest that politicians may positively or negatively (in my opinion) affect. Some of those are Pre-K to college education (my profession), rural community infrastructure (I’ve always been small town), fire and medical services, and of course, one’s service to his or her community.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Republic Services offers bear-resistant trash cans

MISSOULA, Mont. — The number of bear encounters is growing in western Montana, but experts say one way to keep yourself and bears safe is using a bear-safe trash can. Republic Services just got a shipment of 500 Kodiak bear-resistant trash cans for anyone in their service area. The...
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Partisan politics are shaping Montana's Supreme Court races

Supreme Court campaigns are non-partisan, but this year’s races are taking place amid an unusually charged political atmosphere. This year, voters will decide on two of the seven seats on Montana's court of last resort. The stakes for the elections are set in a polarized political moment. During the...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
montanaliving.com

Montana housing prices: How we got where we are

Montana communities grapple with solutions to affordable housing. After rising faster than incomes for seven consecutive years, Montana home prices took a sudden and surprising jump across Montana in the wake of the pandemic outbreak, pressing affordability for buyers in some areas to the breaking point. Forecasters spend a lot...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Helena based pop-up flower tent in Billings

Billings has a pop-up shop filled with beautiful Montana flowers called High Country Growers and only comes a few months out of the year. The family-owned business is based out of Helena, Montana’s state capital, and was established nearly thirty years ago. The company provides quality outdoor plants for any Montana gardener.
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Republican candidates in last debate for US House District 1 seat

WHITEFISH, Mont. - As your hometown election headquarters, we're counting down to the June primary elections. Republican candidates for the US House District Seat in Congress discussed issues impacting ranchers and farmers in their last debate at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center Friday evening. Each candidate was asked to answer...
WHITEFISH, MT
KULR8

Cougar spotted on Rimrock Road in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings residents are being reminded to be cautious after a cougar was spotted on Rimrock Road. Yellowstone County Deputies and Billings Police Officers responded to the area of 17th St. W and Rimrock Rd., but lost sight of the animal when it ran off towards the rims according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.
BILLINGS, MT
1240 KLYQ

An Outstanding 9-1-1 Dispatcher in Ravalli County

Montana's 911 Dispatcher of the Year is Amy Cianflone of Hamilton. She was one of an honored group of emergency medical services providers recognized at an awards ceremony at the Helena Capitol Rotunda this week. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has proclaimed May 15-21 as Emergency Medical Services Week. The Montana...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
danielscountyleader.com

Dream of Being In Montana is Now In Phase Two For Jones

County Executive Director at the Farm Service Administration (FSA) office in Sc obey. His story begins in Kansas City, Missouri where he was born 30 years ago. He was raised in Hiawatha, Kansas, a city of around 3,000 people. After graduating from Hiawatha High School in 2010 he joined the...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy