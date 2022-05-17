Four Montana organizations to receive nearly $10 million to advance environmental cleanups

As a true non-partisan voter, I am writing in support of Ross Fitzgerald for the District 17 Representative to the Montana Legislature. I have known Ross for many years. When he first ran for this position, I delved into his history of employment and, more importantly, to his involvement in service to the communities of District 17. Like anyone, I have special areas of interest that politicians may positively or negatively (in my opinion) affect. Some of those are Pre-K to college education (my profession), rural community infrastructure (I’ve always been small town), fire and medical services, and of course, one’s service to his or her community.

