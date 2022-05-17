ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump-backed Budd wins NC Senate primary topping former Governor McCrory, others

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley won their respective Senate primaries on Tuesday, setting up a fall election matchup that should again test former President Donald Trump’s influence in North Carolina.

Budd won the 14-candidate Republican primary over former Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, while Beasley had entered Tuesday as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination, which 11 people sought. Current GOP U.S. Sen. Richard Burr is retiring.

Their election victories came as North Carolina voters whittled down Democratic and Republican candidates seeking to serve on Capitol Hill, in the General Assembly and on the judicial bench.

Trump, who narrowly won the state’s electoral votes in 2016 and 2020, gave his endorsement to Budd nearly a year ago. Budd benefitted from millions of dollars spent by the Club for Growth Action super PAC that was used to praise him and brand McCrory as too liberal.

McCrory and Walker criticized Budd for failing to participate in televised debates and accused the super PAC of trying to buy an election for Budd.

McCrory, a moderate within the state GOP, signed laws while governor that cut taxes and extended abortion waiting periods to 72 hours. He’s best known nationally for signing a “bathroom bill” that restricted access for transgender people in 2016 and cost the state billions.

Beasley’s path to the nomination widened after two rivals left the race last fall. Beasley, who would be the first Black senator elected from North Carolina, has consistently been the largest fundraiser in both primary fields.

Voters also picked nominees Tuesday for scores of county positions. Many towns and cities also held elections postponed last year because of redistricting delays.

As Election Day for North Carolina primaries is underway, Channel 9 has live team coverage from the race’s front runners.

In a field of 14 candidates vying to represent the Republican Party in North Carolina’s race for U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative Ted Budd and former Governor Pat McCrory are consider the leaders of the pack.

If pre-election polling is right, Budd will have a good night.

The latest survey by Emerson College has Budd as the frontrunner with a lead of 27 points over McCrory.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno was with Budd as he greeted voters at Bethel Elementary School in Midland, Cabarrus County before his election night party in Davie County.

His rise in the polls can be attributed to two things: an endorsement from President Donald Trump that he has touted at every opportunity and support from Club for Growth, a Washington, D.C.-based Political Action Committee that has spent $11 million to boost Budd and paint McCrory as a liberal.

It hasn’t been a traditional path to frontrunner status. Budd bailed on every single debate, instead saying he would rather visit all 100 North Carolina counties before election day.

He told Channel 9 he’s feeling good heading into tonight.

“We’re out there all the way to the last minute. We are not going to let up until 7:30 tonight when the polls close. Asking North Carolinians to turn out, vote,” Budd said. “I’m the Trump endorsed candidate. I am a conservative fighter. I know how to win. I am a small business person. So we are out there making our case.”

McCrory has called his main Republican rival an embarrassment and said Budd would have a hard time beating presumptive Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley.

Channel 9′s Allison Latos is following the McCrory camp as he attempts a return to politics.

It’s been six years since he lost his re-election bid to be North Carolina’s governor.

Now, as he contends to become a U.S. Senator, McCrory is confident undecided and unaffiliated voters will put him over the edge.

He said he is a conservative leader who won’t be bought.

McCrory spent his day visiting polling sites in Charlotte. Channel 9 caught up with him outside Alexander Graham Middle School.

“We anticipate winning,” he said. “For example, in Caldwell County right now, there are more independents voting than Republicans. That’s a very positive sign with us, because frankly, people are fed up with both parties.”

The winner of the Republican Primary is likely to face Democratic candidate former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley in the general election on Nov. 8.

