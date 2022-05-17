ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyderabad beats Mumbai by 3 runs to keep IPL hopes alive

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Rahul Tripathi scored 76 off 44 balls to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad to a three-run victory over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in a must-win match in the Indian Premier League.

Tim David smacked 46 not out off 18 balls for Mumbai but his team fell just short of Hyderabad’s 193-6 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Put in to bat, Hyderabad’s new opener Priyam Garg helped give his team a quick start despite losing partner Abhishek Sharma (9) early. Garg and Tripathi added 78 off 43 balls for the second wicket as Sunrisers reached 96-2. He scored 42 off 46 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

Ramandeep Singh (3-20) dismissed Garg against the run of play but it didn’t provide any respite for Mumbai.

Tripathi was joined by Nicholas Pooran, who scored 38 off 22 balls, including three sixes. The duo added 76 runs for the third wicket and Tripathi reached his half-century off 32 balls. Overall, he hit nine fours and three sixes during his 44-ball stay.

Hyderabad scored 43 runs off the last 28 balls despite losing Tripathi and Aiden Markram (2) in the 18th over.

Chasing 194 for an improbable win, Mumbai started off with openers Rohit Sharma (48) and Ishan Kishan (43) putting on 95 for the first wicket. It was Sharma’s highest score this IPL season, before he fell in the 11th over to Washington Sundar.

Mumbai was reduced to 127-4 thereafter as Umran Malik struck thrice. He dismissed Kishan, Tilak Varma (8) and Daniel Sams (15), with the latter two falling in the 15th over. Malik finished with 3-23 in three overs.

David gave Mumbai hope with a quickfire knock, including three fours and four sixes, but fell in the 18th over as the game swung again.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a maiden-wicket over in the 19th, as the equation came down to 19 off six balls. Ramandeep Singh hit 14 off six balls but Afghanistan’s 21 year old pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi held his nerve.

Hyderabad is still eighth with 12 points from 13 games, but has a slender mathematical chance of reaching the knockouts.

It was Mumbai’s 10th loss in 13 games this season.

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
