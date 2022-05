The 2022 Wind Symphony ensemble tour began on Wednesday, April 6, and ended on Saturday, April 9. Tour consisted of three full days of community building and five performances at different venues including several schools in Illinois and an invited appearance at the College Band Directors National Association North Central Regional Conference at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. From the first concert Wednesday night to the final performance Saturday afternoon, the ISU Wind Symphony stood together and held their reputation high for everyone to see. This tour was an opportunity to exhibit all the talent and hard work that Illinois State University’s band program encompasses.

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO