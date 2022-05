PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 is awarding deserving businesses with our Small Wins! grant. We surprised our latest winner with a check worth $75,000. Eyewitness News anchor Janelle Burrell presented the check to an employee at a local pharmacy. She was nominated for going above and beyond to help her customers, even after their pharmacy was destroyed. “We were so impressed by what you have done here in the West Philly community that we wanted to honor you and continue your mission of helping the community by presenting you this check for $75,000! Congratulations!” Janelle Burell said as she presented the check. “Thank...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO