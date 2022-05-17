ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Chi’Lantro to Host Grand Opening For New South Austin Location

By Hayden Walker
austinfoodmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChi’Lantro BBQ will host a grand opening of its 9th location in South Austin. The new location’s menu will feature all the favorites like customizable rice bowls, salads, and ssäms (Korean...

austinfoodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ in Pflugerville to reopen following renovations

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ will reopen June 4 after closing in April for renovations. A representative for Crave, located at 21315 SH 130, Ste. 150, Pflugerville, said upgrades include the addition of an ax-throwing lane and a redecorated patio, and the beer selection has been revamped. The store is also under the new ownership of 30-year restaurant industry veteran Christopher Lewis. Crave first opened in Pflugerville on Feb. 6, 2021, and menu items include barbecue dishes, hot dogs, bratwurst, sausages, chicken wings, salads, craft beers and sides. A representative said the first 100 customers to arrive at the June 4, 11 a.m. reopening will receive a free hot dog. 592-291-6182. https://iwantcrave.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fb101.com

SIX-TIME JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION FINALIST STEVE MCHUGH TO OPEN AUSTIN RESTAURANT AND BAR AT FORTHCOMING HYATT CENTRIC CONGRESS AVENUE AUSTIN

Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin announced today that famed San Antonio chef and six-time James Beard Foundation finalist Steve McHugh will open his first Austin restaurant, Luminaire, along with bar Las Bis at the much-anticipated 31-story lifestyle hotel. Luminaire, Las Bis and the hotel are expected to open late summer, and the hotel is now accepting reservations and group inquiries for September 1, 2022, and beyond.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Austin, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Rice, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
101x.com

The Weekend 420 Buzz May 20th-22nd

Things to do in Austin this weekend. When and where to do them. Brought to you by: Smoking Burnouts. Round Rock Express Vs. El Paso Chihuahuas | Dell Diamond | 7:05pm. It’s baseball time. Go support the Round Rock Express as they take on El Paso Chihuahuas at the Dell Diamond. There will be food, drinks, and fireworks! Get your tickets now.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Contemporary Lakeway home sports a dream kitchen and backyard oasis

The lowdown: Built by Robert Stephen Homes, this stunning, modern home in Lakeway is located in the gated community of Flintrock Falls and sits on 0.38 of an acre. The primary and guest bedrooms are on the main level, with three additional bedrooms upstairs. Fabulous interior features include hardwood floors, Sub-Zero appliances, a 48-inch Bertazzoni range, three ovens, a Thermador wine cooler, custom cabinets, designer lighting, marble surfaces, and stained-beam ceiling treatments.
LAKEWAY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South#Salad#Food Drink#Chi Lantro Bbq#Korean
Kiss 103.1 FM

This Hidden Island in Belton, Texas is the Perfect Spot for a Picnic

Central Texas has lots of beautiful places to relax, but did you know you can get a taste of island life without hopping on an airplane? We have an island that you can reach by walking available to the public. You don't even need a boat to get there! Pack your picnic basket, put on your water shoes, and get ready to take some sweet pictures right here in Belton, Texas.
BELTON, TX
Thrillist

The Best Drag Shows in Austin

We’ve gotta hand it to Austin’s queens. It takes some real skill to be extra fishy in a sea without water. Even in the blistering desert heat, they’re out in full force—contoured, tucked, and death-dropping like the AC actually works in our gay bars. (Why, oh, why is it always like a sauna on the dance floor?!) Those squirrels are warriors.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXAN

Austin concert guide for summer 2022

The capital city is beating again with the sounds of music almost everywhere you go. The pandemic forced artists to push back or cancel in-person shows. Artists are ready to get back in front of fans, and Austin is reaping the benefits.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Comedy, live music, McConaughey Q&A: Events in Austin this weekend

💈 Finley’s Pop-up BarbershopExperience luxury grooming the old-fashioned way at a revival of the Driskill Hotel’s early 1900s barbershop put on by Austin-based Finley’s. The pop-up will offer men’s haircuts, beard trims, hot towels, neck massages and straight razor shaves. Click here to book an appointment.9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday | The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos St.😂 Moontower Comedy Presents Hannah GadsbyCatch veteran Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby touring with her newest show, “Body of Work,” written while she pondered the effects of the pandemic. Tickets are still available in the orchestra section, starting at $60.Doors at 6 p.m. Friday | The...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Pets Alive! in need of assistance after flooding at its Parvo Puppy ICU

AUSTIN, Texas — Dogs at Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) need your help. The shelter said Saturday evening that its Parvo Puppy ICU had flooded with sewage water. The care team immediately went to work to move puppies currently receiving treatment for parvovirus into alternate wards within the ICU, but the shelter needed to immediately move out the puppies who had already completed the treatment and tested negative for parvo.
AUSTIN, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

350 Room Doubletree Austin Hotel Sold

Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based privately held real estate investment firm, acquired the 350-room DoubleTree by Hilton Austin at 6505 N. Interstate 35 in Austin, Texas, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition marks Mohr Capital's first hospitality investment. The six-story hotel contains almost 25,000 square feet of meeting space including a...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy