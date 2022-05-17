Chi’Lantro to Host Grand Opening For New South Austin Location

Central Texas has lots of beautiful places to relax, but did you know you can get a taste of island life without hopping on an airplane? We have an island that you can reach by walking available to the public. You don't even need a boat to get there! Pack your picnic basket, put on your water shoes, and get ready to take some sweet pictures right here in Belton, Texas.

BELTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO