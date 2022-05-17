ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frost Advisory for Many Parts of Western New York

By Chris Owen
 4 days ago
Last week about as perfect as the weather could have possibly gone. Western New York saw plenty of sunshine and warm weather, which lasted the duration of the week. This week has been a bit of a different story. Monday was a lot of rain and cooling temperatures. Tuesday's...

