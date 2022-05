Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer just listed her Upper West Side penthouse apartment—and it’s the furthest thing from a trainwreck. The 4,500-square-foot home in a prewar building features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and is asking $15 million. A key-locked elevator opens directly into the full-floor space, and from there it only gets better. The huge living area is designed in a solarium style, with 11-foot glass walls stretching up into angled skylights. Those walls also fold open to allow access to the wraparound terrace, which offers stunning views of the Hudson River, the George Washington Bridge, and...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO