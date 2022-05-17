ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Escape from New York Part 1

By Emily Greenberg
sailmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was never supposed to take my boat through New York City. After getting sucked backward through the Cape Cod Canal on my way south from Maine, when the speed of the current exceeded the maximum speed of my little electric auxiliary, I wanted nothing to do with Hell Gate and...

www.sailmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

New York's Hudson Valley Is Getting a New Luxury Hotel — With Beautiful Cottages, an On-site Farm, and a 3-mile Walking Trail

New Yorkers who love visiting the Hudson Valley will soon have a brand-new luxury hotel to check into. Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection, a new, 140-acre retreat in Gardiner, New York, will open Oct. 1, 2022 — and the property is now accepting reservations. The resort, located just 90 minutes from New York City, is set amid stunning landscapes, putting Mother Nature at the forefront of the guest experience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stljewishlight.org

After 48 years in a Chelsea loft, a renowned Judaica artist says goodbye to NYC

(New York Jewish Week) — The sculptor David Klass recently surveyed his 4,200-square-foot Chelsea loft, which has nearly 12-foot ceilings and is filled with blow torches and other welding tools, busts, reliefs and lots of finished sculptures, including a life-size metal horse with wings. He has filled up practically every inch of his live-work space, and now artist was pondering an unpleasant question: How does it feel to be moving?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Maine State
City
Port Washington, NY
City
Maine, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
newyorkupstate.com

CDC calls for masks in 54 New York counties with high Covid levels: See list

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now calling for masks in 54 of New York’s 62 counties due to high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. More than 75% of the U.S. is still in the green but 297 counties nationwide are at a high risk, more than double from last week; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Of Maine#Long Island#New England#Fishing Boats#Vehicles#Hell Gate#Teal#Montauk Point
W42ST.nyc

Double Blow to Hell’s Kitchen Restaurants as City Target More Dining Sheds and Feds Funding Fails

The body blows just keep on coming for Hell’s Kitchen restaurateurs. Yesterday, a number of 9th Avenue businesses were given notice to dismantle their side street outdoor dining sheds by June 20, or face a hefty fine. Meanwhile, the Senate finally pulled the plug on replenishing the beleaguered Restaurant Replenishment Fund (RRF).  Amália Sarmiento of […] The post Double Blow to Hell’s Kitchen Restaurants as City Target More Dining Sheds and Feds Funding Fails appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
PIX11

List of street closures for Brooklyn Half Marathon

NEW YORK (PIX11)— After three years, the RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon is returning to the borough on Saturday. The 13.1-mile race begins at 7 a.m. and will go from Prospect Park to the Coney Island Boardwalk, organizers said. The Royal Bank of Canada is sponsoring the event. Here is a list of all the street closures in the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

What changes do we need permits for?

Q. We just bought a house, and want to make a lot of small changes, like taking down the wall between the little kitchen and the dining area to put in an island, and making two bedrooms on the second floor. The house is one story but has room in the attic to make the bedrooms. Do we need to have drawings made to get a contractor? Some we spoke to said no. Do we need a permit if it’s all minor work? Again, some contractors told us we don’t need one, and one said he wouldn’t do the work without one. I’m a developer in the city, but Long Island is so different. In the city, the architect self-certifies the drawings, and a couple of days after the contractor files the job, we have a permit. I’m being told that it can take weeks for our new house to pull a permit, and there is no self-certifying. Is that true?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fast Casual

Just Salad opens in Harlem, New York

Just Salad, a fast casual restaurant concept with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, has opened in Harlem, New York, becoming the first fast casual salad chain within the community. The restaurant, located at 56 W. 125th St., marks the company's first location in Northern Manhattan. "We...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

Why is an NYC Subway Car Floating Above a Yonkers Street?

Just a few blocks from the Yonkers train station and the daylighted Saw Mill river in Van der Donck Park, a New York City subway car floats above Wells Avenue connecting two buildings on a dead end street. Its direction: Yankee Stadium, with the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA logo) on it. It’s quite a sight and when you look closer, you see that it’s actually a pedestrian bridge. Why is it there?
YONKERS, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Why New York’s Billionaires’ Row Is Half Empty

Manhattan’s skyscrapers aren’t really built for people anymore. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the outdoors with their dog. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff. Something wrong with this post?...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Old-guard landlords cash out in Manhattan, Bronx multifamily deals

Multifamily deals in Manhattan and the Bronx highlighted an otherwise slow week for mid-market investment sales as a handful of longtime New York City landlords traded apartment buildings for between $10 million and $40 million. Landlord Yechiel Newhouse bought a 96-unit apartment building at 1514 Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights,...
BRONX, NY
Time Out New York

NYC's biggest club opens this weekend

The largest nightclub in New York City opens its doors to the public this weekend with the hopes of heralding a return to NYC nightlife in the biggest way possible. The new club, Musica, opens in Hell's Kitchen at 637 West 50th Street with 25,000 square feet of space, including "The Whisper Room" lounge on its ground floor, a main floor and an open-air rooftop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy