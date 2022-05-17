ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

A Life of Service: Joan Furey ’72 Honored by School of Nursing

stonybrook.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Furey’s remarkable story — one that was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award bestowed by the Stony Brook University School of Nursing at its 50th Anniversary Gala — actually began 8,000 miles from the SBU campus, in Vietnam. “The war was going on and there...

news.stonybrook.edu

stonybrook.edu

Class of 2022 Celebrates a Successful Journey at 62nd Annual Commencement

Stony Brook University’s Class of 2022 completed one journey and began another at the 62nd annual commencement ceremony on Friday, May 20, at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium. The university conferred a record number of bachelor’s degrees — 4,670 — among the 7,610 degrees presented overall, breaking the record of 4,645, set last year. There were also 2,095 master’s degrees, 585 doctoral and professional degrees and 260 certificates conferred at the ceremony. Graduates represented 45 states and 68 countries, and ranged in age from 19 to 71.
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

Patrick M. Lloyd Appointed Dean of the School of Dental Medicine

Patrick M. Lloyd, DDS, MS, has been named dean of the Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine (SDM), effective July 1. “Dr. Lloyd’s vision and extraordinary experience positions him well to lead the next era of Stony Brook’s School of Dental Medicine and build upon the School’s focus to advance its dental education, research, patient care, and service to the community,” said Hal Paz, MD, executive vice president of health sciences at Stony Brook University and chief executive officer, Stony Brook University Medicine. “He has the strategic acumen and leadership skills to ensure we meet the highest professional standards, provide the best education and training experiences to our students and residents, and high-quality care for our patients.”
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

CELT Celebrates Exceptional SBU Educators

Each year, the Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching (CELT) acknowledges the efforts of Stony Brook educators who use exceptional teaching practices, dispositions and proficiencies. Moreover, these instructors demonstrate outstanding passion for teaching, personal concern for students, and a devotion to inspire and nurture a learning desire in their students.
STONY BROOK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Town board approves Mount Sinai center

The Town of Hempstead Board of Appeals voted to approve the Mount Sinai medical office building at 2020 Wantagh Avenue at their May 11 meeting. The board has voted to accept the variances Mount Sinai applied for. Board Chairman David Weiss said he spent time since the previous meeting on...
WANTAGH, NY
stonybrook.edu

13 Seniors Receive 2022 Provost’s Award for Academic Excellence

Thirteen graduating seniors across various academic programs have received the 2022 Provost’s Award for Academic Excellence — one of the university’s top student recognitions. The award is given annually to a very select number of students who have shown true academic excellence, not just in the classroom, but in other areas as well, in research or creative activities, or in building an academic community.
STONY BROOK, NY
syossetadvance.com

JFK High School ranked in top 100 in NY state

John F. Kennedy High School in the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District has been identified as a top-performing public high school by U.S. News & World Report. The annual ranking placed JFK at No. 72 in New York State among roughly 1,200 high schools, and No. 691 in the nation among roughly 17,800 public high schools.
PLAINVIEW, NY
wshu.org

Two women indicted in Hempstead school kickback scheme

Federal prosecutors indicted two women in a kickback scheme that bilked more than $1 million from the Hempstead school district on Long Island. Sharon Gardner was the food service director for Hempstead Union Free School District. Prosecutors said she accepted more than $120,000 from Maria Caliendo, owner of a school breakfast company, in exchange for a no-bid contract for food service in 2016. Then the next year, Gardner steered the contract toward Caliendo even though there were three other less expensive bids.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longislandadvance.net

Trumpet player selected for prestigious SCMEA scholarship

William Floyd Middle School eighth grader and trumpet player Jack Meyer recently received a $500 Suffolk County Music Educators Association (SCMEA) scholarship to go toward summer study. This scholarship, one of only 20 awarded to students across Suffolk County, will be used toward private lessons to diversify his instruments and learn the trombone.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
midislandtimes.com

New assistant superintendent named in Levittown

Beth Zirogiannis was announced as the next assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the Levittown Public School District at the May 4 board of education meeting. She will fill the role currently occupied by Todd Winch, who will be the next superintendent of schools. Dr. Zirogiannis will return to...
LEVITTOWN, NY
orthospinenews.com

Northwell Hospitals Designated Advanced Spine Centers of Excellence

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. –(BUSINESS WIRE)– Three Northwell Health hospitals have been named Advanced Spine Centers of Excellence by The Joint Commission, the only such programs in New York State to earn the prestigious designation. They are among just five facilities nationwide recognized by The Joint Commission, a nonprofit health care quality accreditation organization.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Travel Maven

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in Connecticut

According to the US Census Bureau, Connecticut is the 29th most populous state in America, with a population of 3.6 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Constitution State home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
syossetadvance.com

Plans nixed for homeless shelter at former Jericho hotel

The plan that was in the works to turn the former Hampton Inn in Jericho into a temporary homeless is no more. As of Thursday, May 12th, a settlement agreement was signed by Oyster Bay Town officials that ends all plans to use the facility to house dozens of homeless families.
JERICHO, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Vehicle flips, rolls twice, lands in Huntington Harbor

Huntington officials responded to a call for an overturned vehicle in Huntington Harbor off West Shore Road by a manager at the Huntington Yacht Club. During the slick road conditions at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, the vehicle spun out, flipped over, rolling twice and landing on all four tires in an upright position on the sand, according to officials.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Former Hempstead School Official, Restaurateur Indicted In Kickback Scheme

A former school official on Long Island is facing charges for allegedly scheming with a restaurateur in a million-dollar kickback scheme, federal authorities announced. An indictment was unsealed on Thursday, May 19 charging Lindenhurst resident Sharon Gardner, age 56, the former Director of Food Services for the Hempstead Union Free School District, and Elmont resident Maria Caliendo, age 57, in the scam.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

