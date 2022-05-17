A Life of Service: Joan Furey ’72 Honored by School of Nursing

Patrick M. Lloyd, DDS, MS, has been named dean of the Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine (SDM), effective July 1. “Dr. Lloyd’s vision and extraordinary experience positions him well to lead the next era of Stony Brook’s School of Dental Medicine and build upon the School’s focus to advance its dental education, research, patient care, and service to the community,” said Hal Paz, MD, executive vice president of health sciences at Stony Brook University and chief executive officer, Stony Brook University Medicine. “He has the strategic acumen and leadership skills to ensure we meet the highest professional standards, provide the best education and training experiences to our students and residents, and high-quality care for our patients.”

