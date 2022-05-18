ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Just Found Out Little Simeon Daise From "Gullah Gullah Island" Stars On "All American," And I Can't Get It Out Of My Head

By Morgan Murrell
 3 days ago

On Monday, Twitter user @Snow_Blacck (The Nostalgia Queen) shared a then vs. now cast photo of one of the greatest shows to hit television: Gullah Gullah Island .

When I say BLACK you say EXCELLENCE 🥰🔥Gullah Gullah Island &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;

The Nickelodeon series, which ran for four seasons from 1994–1998, was filled with so much culture, laughs, lessons, and amazing songs. It was also my first introduction to the Gullah Geechee heritage.

And as I looked a little closer at the tweet and the current cast photo, their son immediately stood out to me because he looked so familiar. So, I did what anyone would do: I went to Google!

I found out that Ron and Natalie Daise, the parents on the show, are an actual couple who have been married for nearly 40 years .

The show is a real-life reflection of their everyday life and their Gullah Geechee roots. Like their characters, Ron is a musician...

...and Natalie is an artist.

That's not all. Two of their kids, Simeon Othello Daise and Sara Makeba Daise, were also on the show with them — the entire Daise family used their real first names on the show. Here's a look back at their eldest daughter, Sara:

Here's another photo of her today. Sara is an Afrofuturist and a cultural history interpreter:

And this is Simeon:

And here's another photo of what Simeon looks like today:

That's when it finally clicked. Little Simeon from Gullah Gullah Island grew up to be Jabari Long on The CW's All American !

Simeon made his All American debut in Season 3 and has continued as a supporting cast member well into the show's fourth season.

God bless the casting director for this show, because they truly don't miss. IYKYK!

The 29-year-old actor, who grew up in Beaufort, South Carolina, was also featured in The Bobby Brown Story , the 2019 BET scripted drama American Soul , and the 2022 reboot of Cheaper by the Dozen alongside Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.

And if you're wondering if the Daise family has considered doing a Gullah Gullah Island reboot, they're way ahead of you. In fact, Simeon asked his fans if they were interested in one, and the response was a resounding "YES!"

Ron and Natalie were asked the same question during an interview with E! , and they also seemed into the idea.

Natalie: "It could work. There are people's children watching it now and they are as fascinated as their parents had been. It was a bit of a surprise after Gullah Gullah Island that more shows like that didn't happen. We had been in meetings with other networks and they were saying, 'Kids can't follow along. ... They just need ditties. If it's longer than a few seconds, they don't get it.' And I'm like, 'You're joking, right?' Kids knew all the songs in Gullah Gullah Island and they know all the songs you don't even want them to know!"

Ron: "Viewers liked that each show taught a lesson and that there was a family. People saw us as if we were their parents or their uncles or aunts. We were a positive influence in their lives."

And while the mention of reboots always gives me slight hesitation, the thought of young children being exposed to the joys of Gullah Gullah Island like I was makes my heart smile.

Fingers crossed!

But in the meantime, Gullah Gullah Island is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
