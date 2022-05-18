I Just Found Out Little Simeon Daise From "Gullah Gullah Island" Stars On "All American," And I Can't Get It Out Of My Head

Related
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons
Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Amber Heard's acting coach said she could tell the difference between Heard's real and fake tears because the actor had trouble fake crying
In prerecorded testimony played Wednesday, Kristina Sexton said Amber Heard often arrived to acting lessons in tears after fights with Johnny Depp.
The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting
Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details
Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hello Magazine
Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement
Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Grazia
This Man Stormed Out Of His Gender Reveal Party After Finding Out He Was Having Another Daughter
Gender reveals have firmly become part of the 21st-century parenting journey. While once you had simply to decide whether to wait until your due date to know the sex of your baby, now you have the option of whether to shower your nearest and dearest with pink or blue fireworks, balloons, confetti, or cake to announce the big boy or girl baby news.
Johnny Depp says he planned for 'Pirates of the Caribbean' character Jack Sparrow to get a 'proper goodbye' before he was kicked out of the franchise
Depp said he discovered Disney would not recast him in "Pirates" days after Amber Heard's Washington Post op-ed article was published.
My wife & I lost our home – we now save $3K a month living in a trailer, it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to us
WHEN unexpected bad news forced them out of their home, a Florida couple decided to drastically simplify their lives with a huge leap of faith. Now, they save $3,000 every month by living in a trailer and say the move is one of the best things that's ever happened to them.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together
Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Claps Back At Tami Roman Over 50 Cent Drama: "Mind Your Business"
It seems Coi Leray is getting fed up with the drama. She and her father, Benzino, have not seen eye to eye for quite some time, and despite numerous attempts to mend their relationship, they keep ending up back at square one. Yesterday, 50 Cent, whose been feuding with Benzino...
hotnewhiphop.com
Flo Milli Calls Out Fans "Snorting Shit" During Her Shows: "Do Yo Line [Before] I Get There"
Flo Milli is setting some boundaries. The Alabama native is known for hits like "In The Party," "May I," and "Not Friendly," and while she loves to see fans in the audience having a good time and turning up at her shows, she's not impressed with watching them snort lines from up on stage.
Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
IN THIS ARTICLE
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Johnny Chao Debuts ‘Handsome’ Bearded Transformation After Cheating Scandal
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao is showing off a new look on social media. The reality TV star rocked a fresh-faced look on the show. However, Chao debuted some new facial hair in his most recent post on Instagram. More specifically, he grew a beard and mustache.
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Rocks Swimsuit in New Tropical Pics
She’s definitely embracing the Hawaii lifestyle, and now “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey is showing off her everyday surrounding to her Instagram followers. “Hawai’i = Home,” Vanessa Lachey declares in her latest social media post. The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star also shares a snapshot of her sitting in a breathtaking area in Hawaii.
Complex
Benzino Responds to 50 Cent Offering Coi Leray TV Role Amid Rift With Daughter: ‘You Crossed a Line’
Benzino is once again airing out some family business. After previously calling 50 Cent the “first hip-hop rat,” and getting into various other conflicts with his daughter Coi Leray, the rapper has now name-dropped both of them in a Twitter tirade. On Sunday, Fif took to Instagram to...
'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated
Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘American Idol’ Fan-Favorite Speaks Out About Losing 140 Pounds
All eyes are on “American Idol” Season 20’s Top 3 contestants as we draw near… The post ‘American Idol’ Fan-Favorite Speaks Out About Losing 140 Pounds appeared first on Outsider.
I paid for a moon henna on my back while on holiday in Bali but what I ended up with was so embarrassing I wanted to cry
A WOMAN has claimed her holiday in Bali turned into a disaster after a major henna fail left her with a bad allergic reaction. Taking to TikTok, Millie T. (@milliet24) shared a little snippet of her trip to Bali where she went to celebrate a friend's birthday - but things took a very sharp turn after paying for black henna.
My fantasy of ageing in a share house is dead – my friends now joke darkly about living together in cars | Deirdre Fidge
As property prices and costs of living climb, I am having more of these black conversations about how and where to live as we age
I’m a cleaning pro & was horrified when I saw my gross sink drain – My 3-product technique got it sparkling
PLENTY of people ignore the built-up grime that might be growing and spreading in their sink drains at home. Handling built-up grime isn’t the hardest thing to do when you know the right products to use. A TikToker named Kayleigh, aka @CleanWithMeKayleighX has reached over 307,500 followers on TikTok...
BuzzFeed
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0