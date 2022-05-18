I Just Found Out Little Simeon Daise From "Gullah Gullah Island" Stars On "All American," And I Can't Get It Out Of My Head

Natalie: "It could work. There are people's children watching it now and they are as fascinated as their parents had been. It was a bit of a surprise after Gullah Gullah Island that more shows like that didn't happen. We had been in meetings with other networks and they were saying, 'Kids can't follow along. ... They just need ditties. If it's longer than a few seconds, they don't get it.' And I'm like, 'You're joking, right?' Kids knew all the songs in Gullah Gullah Island and they know all the songs you don't even want them to know!"

Ron: "Viewers liked that each show taught a lesson and that there was a family. People saw us as if we were their parents or their uncles or aunts. We were a positive influence in their lives."