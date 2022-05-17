Janie Hale Hudspeth, 86, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 50 year-old Richard A. Crow of Hopkinsville will be Sunday, May 22, at 2:00 p.m. at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial services for 72 year-old Ronnie S. Baskin will be Saturday, May 21 at 3p.m. at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 1:30p.m. to 3p.m. Saturday at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations.
Funeral services for 77-year-old Margaret Darden of Elkton will be Saturday, May 21 at 1 pm at the New Life Worship Center in Elkton. Interment will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery in Elkton. Visitation will be Saturday at 11 at the church. Christian Cremation and Funeral Care is in charge...
Emergency personnel are looking for a missing teenager in the area of Gilkey Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says they are searching for 16-year-old Nariah Stevenson who takes several medications and went missing in Hopkinsville. She is describe is a female, five foot seven...
A shooting on Greenville Road at the intersection of East 1st Street in Hopkinsville damaged to vehicle Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say around 1 p.m. they were called to the area for a report of shots fired but were unable to locate anyone involved. Just before 3 p.m. someone reported...
A Hopkinsville man was charged with choking a woman on Oak Tree Villa Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 23-year-old Demaria Nance applied pressure to a woman’s throat restricting her breathing. The report does not indicate what led to the incident or what was used to apply...
The Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Open House, called “Check Out Cadiz,” continues Saturday after a warm and inviting Friday — with 13 local businesses participating in the cultivation of clientele. Those involved come from a wide range of needs: Wildcat Chevrolet, Cadiz Dino Lube, Prickly Peach...
A wreck on Cadiz Road at the intersection with Everett Lane in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 42-year-old Marybeth Briggs of Hopkinsville was crossing US 68 from Everett Lane when she pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 41-year-old Larry Skaggs of Brownsville.
A home on Howell Street in Hopkinsville was badly damaged in a fire Saturday night. Hopkinsville Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Henderson says they were called to the home for a report of a possible fire and found the living room engulfed in flames just before 11 p.m. No one...
The CFSB Center in Murray served a much different, noble purpose Saturday afternoon — when more than 1,000 friends, family and acquaintances filled the lower arena’s bowl to pay final respects for slain Calloway County Chief Deputy and Princeton native Jody Wayne Cash. He was 44 years old,...
A wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was northbound near Forest Park Boulevard when it ran off the road hitting an embankment and several trees. A man who was reportedly riding on the outside of the vehicle was severely injured and was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Sworn in at the Hopkinsville Police Department back in 2010, Captain Adam Smith has seen a lot of change over the last 12 ½ years — and some of it for the better. During Thursday’s Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club meeting, he was able to relay a true declination of crime in the area over the last 10 years.
Two men were charged after they allegedly broke into an apartment and assaulted a woman on North Elm Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Andrew Ferguson and another man forced their way into a woman’s apartment and punched her in the face then assaulted her nephew before leaving.
A Hopkinsville woman reported a burglary on Bassett Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say $1,000 in cash along with various pairs of shoes were taken without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $2,400. No arrest has been made.
A wreck on Madisonville Road at Empire Road sent a woman to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before midnight Katelyn Bledsoe was northbound when she swerved to miss a deer and hit a guardrail. Bledsoe was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center...
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary after he reportedly took alcohol from a Hopkinsville business Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 56-year-old Michael Evans was seen by Walgreens staff allegedly taking two bottles of Jack Daniels without paying for them. He later entered the store again to reportedly buy an iced tea and was found to have a brand new pair of socks in his pocket along with synthetic drugs.
A man was charged with possession of drugs after a warrant arrest on North Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 37-year-old Billie McRoy was arrested on warrants for probation violation and failure to appear. During the arrest, he was reportedly found to have a plastic bag with a...
Paving work is set to begin next week on a section of Kentucky 164 that is the usual topic of citizen complaints when work is announced in other parts of Trigg County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said a 4.1-mile section of Roaring Springs Road from the South Road east to Burkey Road will be milled and paved starting Wednesday.
