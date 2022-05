If you tend to be constantly worried about the security and privacy of your data when using your mobile phone, we're afraid today is going to be yet another one of those days. It might be a good idea to sit down, take a deep breath, and make sure your heart medication is up to date before moving on to the next paragraphs of this article or browsing the latest Trend Micro report detailing the highly intrusive and decidedly malicious behavior of a fresh batch of "more than" 200 apps carrying a type of spyware known as "Facestealer" into hundreds of thousands of Android devices.

