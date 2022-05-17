ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung could be working on a dedicated processor for the Galaxy S25

By Dzhoro Ivanov
Phone Arena
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is reportedly set on developing a dedicated processor for the Galaxy S series. Rumors claim that the chipset could power the Samsung Galaxy S25. Samsung is at times a very slow learner. While the tech giant has been known to take occasional risks and experiment with novel technology, sometimes the...

www.phonearena.com

