Dr. Susan Rosenberg elected to AAAS Board of Directors

bcm.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring April 7-21, 2022, AAAS members elected two new members of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Board of Directors: Susan Rosenberg, Ph.D., the Ben F. Love Chair in Cancer Research at Baylor College of Medicine, and Jane Maienschein,...

blogs.bcm.edu

