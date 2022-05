Lasting memories. Lifelong relationships. Career-launching experiences. These are just a few of the impacts that the Summer Field Program has had on its alumni. The University of Southern Mississippi's (USM) distinctive Summer Field Program is best described by those who have lived it – past participants and instructors of the intensive program located at USM's Gulf Coast Research Laboratory (GCRL) and nestled along Davis Bayou in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

