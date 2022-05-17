ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

‘He has his opinion, I have mine’: Tiger Woods on Phil Mickelson controversy

By Phil Casey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3WVL_0fhMQEF300

Tiger Woods has outlined the extent of his differences with Phil Mickelson over the “polarising” Saudi-backed events.

Mickelson will not defend his US PGA Championship title this week and has not played since February’s Saudi International, days before his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the potential breakaway circuit were made public.

In an interview with the author of a new biography, Mickelson said he was using the threat of a breakaway to “reshape” how the PGA Tour operates, while also accusing them of “obnoxious greed” and acting like a “dictatorship”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAfvD_0fhMQEF300

“It’s always disappointing when the defending champion is not here,” Woods said at Southern Hills, where he won the 13th of his 15 major titles the last time the course staged the US PGA in 2007.

“Phil has said some things that I think a lot of us who are committed to the tour and committed to the legacy of the tour have pushed back against, and he’s taken some personal time, and we all understand that.

“I think that some of his views on how the tour could be run, should be run, (there has) been a lot of disagreement there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xziGY_0fhMQEF300

“As a professional, we miss him being out here. He’s a big draw for the game of golf. He’s just taking his time and we all wish him the best when he comes back.

“Obviously we’re going to have difference of opinions, how he sees the tour and we’ll go from there.”

Woods has pledged his loyalty to the PGA Tour, but Mickelson, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia are among those to have requested releases to play the first LIV Golf event next month, releases which were turned down by the Tour.

“What we are seeing right now in society, it’s very bipolar,” Woods added. “There’s really no middle ground, you stand one way or the other. It’s very polarising.

“And the viewpoints that Phil has made with the tour and what the tour has meant to all of us has been polarising as well.

“I don’t know if he has to resolve it or not. He has his opinion on where he sees the game of golf going. I have my viewpoint how I see the game of golf.

“I understand different viewpoints, but I believe in legacies. I believe in major championships. I believe in big events, comparisons to historical figures of the past. There’s plenty of money out here.

“The tour is growing. But it’s just like any other sport. You have to go out there and earn it. It’s just not guaranteed (money) up front.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZzN9_0fhMQEF300

Three days after Mickelson’s comments were made public, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau joined the likes of Woods, Rory McIlroy , Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa in pledging their loyalty to the PGA Tour, prompting McIlroy to label the breakaway “dead in the water”.

“Yeah, I might have been a little presumptuous at that point,” McIlroy said with a smile on Tuesday.

“Honestly it’s going to shape the future of professional golf one way or another, so I think we’re just going to have to see how it all shakes out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04w2Qy_0fhMQEF300

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has pledged to “defend, reimburse and represent” any players sanctioned if they play LIV events despite being turned down for releases, with injunctions prepared in the event of suspensions or bans.

“Honestly I’m rooting for it all to be over,” McIlroy admitted. “I’m just so sick of talking about it.

“I’ve made my decision and I know where I want to play, and I’m not standing in anyone’s way, and I’m not saying that they shouldn’t go over there and play. If that’s what they feel is right for them, then 100 per cent they should go and do it.”

Mickelson’s victory at Kiawah Island last year shortly before his 51st birthday made him the oldest major champion in history.

Asked about his absence this week, McIlroy said: “(It’s) unfortunate, sad. This should be a celebration, right? He won a major championship at 50 years old. It was possibly his last big, big moment in the game of golf.

“I think he should be here this week and celebrating a monumental achievement.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UPS ends 14-year sponsorship deal with Lee Westwood amid involvement in Saudi-backed tour

UPS has ended its sponsorship of Lee Westwood in an apparent response to the former world number one’s involvement with a series of Saudi-backed tournaments.Westwood is among the players to have requested releases from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to contest the first LIV Golf Invitational next month, which has a prize fund of £20.2million and winner’s cheque of £3.2million.Those requests have been turned down and the situation looks set to end in legal action, with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman pledging to “defend, reimburse and represent” any players who are sanctioned for competing at Centurion Club without...
GOLF
The Independent

Tiger Woods withdraws from US PGA following his worst round at event

Tiger Woods withdrew from the US PGA Championship on Saturday evening, hours after recording his worst score in the event.Woods made the halfway cut with a shot to spare at Southern Hills, but struggled to a nine-over-par 79 in the third round.That left the 46-year-old 12 over par and tied for last among the 79 players to make the halfway cut and his subsequent withdrawal came as no surprise.Tiger Woods has withdrawn after Round 3 from the 2022 PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/I4TiYAgvoM— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 21, 2022Tournament officials had announced while Woods was still on the course that he would...
GOLF
The Independent

Tiger Woods could sit out PGA Championship finale after worst ever round

Tiger Woods could sit out the final round at Southern Hills after recording his worst ever score in the PGA Championship as a successful battle to make the cut took a heavy toll.Woods only made the cut with a shot to spare courtesy of playing the final seven holes of his second round in two under, a brilliant effort which still left the 15-time major winner 12 shots off the lead.The 46-year-old had nevertheless talked up his chances of making a surge through the field, citing the 63 shot by Bubba Watson on Friday as the kind of score which...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tiger Woods
The Independent

Mito Pereira with three-shot lead at US PGA as Tiger Woods withdraws

Chile’s Mito Pereira will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the US PGA Championship, which will be played without the presence of a previous winner at Southern Hills.Moments after Pereira birdied the 18th to bring round three to a close, tournament officials announced that Tiger Woods had withdrawn from a major for the first time in his career.The news came as no real surprise given that Woods had earlier struggled to a nine-over-par 79, by two shots his worst ever score in the event and one which left him in joint last of the 79 players that...
GOLF
The Independent

Tiger Woods falls away at US PGA Championship after nightmare third round

Tiger Woods recorded his worst ever score in the US PGA Championship as a successful battle to make the cut took a heavy toll at Southern Hills.Woods only made the cut with a shot to spare courtesy of playing the final seven holes of his second round in two under, a brilliant effort which still left the 15-time major winner 12 shots off the lead.The 46-year-old had nevertheless talked up his chances of making a surge through the field, citing the 63 shot by Bubba Watson on Friday as the kind of score which was possible.However, while Webb Simpson showed that...
GOLF
The Independent

Rory McIlroy suffers early blow to slip further back at PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy’s bid to end his major drought suffered a significant early blow in the third round of the PGA Championship at a chilly Southern Hills.McIlroy began the day five shots off the lead held by American Will Zalatoris after failing to take full advantage of a flying start and favourable draw, the four-time major winner adding a second round of 71 to his opening 65 in Tulsa.With Zalatoris and nearest challenger Mito Pereira both yet to win on the PGA Tour, McIlroy would have been hoping to exploit his experience in pursuit of a first major title since 2014,...
TULSA, OK
The Independent

Tiger Woods’ bid to play his way into contention at PGA Championship comes to watery end

Tiger Woods’ unlikely bid to play his way into contention for a fifth US PGA Championship came to a watery end in the third round at Southern Hills.Woods only made the halfway cut with a shot to spare courtesy of playing the final seven holes of his second round in two under, a 69 leaving the 15-time major winner 12 shots off the lead held by Will Zalatoris.The 46-year-old had nevertheless talked up his chances of making a surge through the field, citing the 63 shot by Bubba Watson on Friday as the kind of score which was possible.However, after...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Us Pga Championship#Saudi International#The Pga Tour Operates#The Us Pga
The Independent

Matt Fitzpatrick relishing chance at securing first major title at PGA Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick is relishing the opportunity to win a first major title in the 104th US PGA Championship at Southern Hills.A third round of 67 means Fitzpatrick trails leader Mito Pereira by three shots and will partner the PGA Tour rookie from Chile in the final group on Sunday.Fitzpatrick has recorded just one top-10 finish in his previous 27 major starts, but has won seven times on the DP World Tour, most recently last year’s Andalucia Masters at Valderrama.“I’m just looking forward to it,” the two-time Ryder Cup player said. “I’ve spoke about my major record at length with my...
GOLF
The Independent

Matthew Fitzpatrick three shots off the pace headed into final round at US PGA Championship

Six days after declaring Southern Hills was “not really my cup of tea”, Matt Fitzpatrick heads into the final round of the PGA Championship in contention for a maiden major title.It came as Tiger Woods withdrew from the tournament just hours after recording his worst score in the event. Woods made the halfway cut with a shot to spare at Southern Hills, but struggled to a nine-over-par 79 in the third round.But later in evening Fitzpatrick made light of the cold, breezy conditions to card a superb 67 and end a rollercoaster day three shots behind pacesetter Mito Pereira, the...
GOLF
The Independent

Kramer Hickok holes out of bunker to record remarkable bogey in Tulsa

Making bogeys was a common occurrence in the third round of the US PGA Championship, but there was nothing common about one produced by American Kramer Hickok.Hickok’s approach to the 12th hole at Southern Hills plugged in a greenside bunker and his first attempt to get out saw his ball hit the lip of the hazard and rebound on to his foot.That no longer results in a penalty but the ball finished in the deep footprint Hickok had created when taking his stance, meaning a second lash at the sand also failed to get the ball on to the green.Third...
TULSA, OK
The Independent

The Independent

658K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy