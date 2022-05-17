ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape banned from parliament

By Kate Devlin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOL2D_0fhMPQYK00

A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault. The Metropolitan Police said a man in his fifties was in custody over allegations that date from between 2002 and 2009.

The unnamed MP has been asked by his party’s whips not to attend parliament while a police investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009. The offences are alleged to have occurred in London.

“An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Central Specialist Crime. A man, aged in his fifties, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust, and misconduct in public office. He remains in custody.”

The arrest comes just weeks after Westminster was rocked by another round of “Pestminster” allegations against sitting MPs. They led to the resignation of one Tory MP, Neil Parish, after he admitted he had watched pornography in the Commons chamber.

Last month, disgraced former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigned after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. His victim said that he had alerted the Conservative Party before Mr Khan was elected an MP, but his warnings had gone unheeded.

There were also reports that three cabinet ministers were among 56 MPs said to have been accused of sexual misconduct and referred to parliament’s sleaze watchdog. The Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme was set up in the wake of the #MeToo movement and after a previous round of allegations against parliamentarians, during which the name “Pestminster” was coined.

A Conservative Whips’ Office spokesperson said: “The chief whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing. Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further.”

But Garry Graham, the deputy general secretary of the Prospect union, asked “what will it take” for MPs accused of serious offences to be formally banned from parliament.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
epicstream.com

Amber Heard Shock: Johnny Depp's Ex Reportedly Could End Up In Jail If Convicted Of Perjury After Admitting She Hasn't Donated Divorce Money, Lied At UK High Court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle continues years after their divorce. Legal experts believed she might face a perjury probe, but if charged and convicted, she could end up behind bars. Amber Heard Allegedly Committed Perjury After Lying In U.K. Court. The Aquaman star took the stand Monday, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Parish
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
The Independent

Two boys with Ava White on night of killing had ‘Rambo-style knife’, court hears

Two boys who were with schoolgirl Ava White on the evening of her death were seen running through the city centre with a “Rambo-style” knife, a court has heard.A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claims he stabbed 12-year-old Ava in self-defence after an argument about a Snapchat video he filmed of her in Liverpool on November 25 last year.On Thursday, Nick Johnson QC, defending, told Liverpool Crown Court that two teenage boys were with Ava and her friends when they had an initial altercation with the defendant in Williamson Square.The defendant has claimed he heard on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police ‘no further ahead’ in death probe after baby found in canal a year ago

Detectives have said they are “still no further ahead” in their investigation into the death of a newborn whose body was found in a canal one year ago.West Midlands Police said the baby boy was discovered by a passer-by in Rough Hay Country Park, near Willenhall, Walsall, at around 1pm on May 20 last year.The force said the infant was likely to have been in the water for “several days” but a post-mortem examination was inconclusive.Despite “extensive work around familial DNA” and other forensic opportunities, officers are still yet to identify the boy’s parents.Police said they are “still no further...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Parliament#Violent Crime#The Metropolitan Police#Central Specialist Crime#Commons#The Conservative Party
The Independent

Paediatrician arrested for allegedly trying to hire hitman to kill her ex-husband

A Kentucky paediatrician has been arrested for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband.But unfortunately for Stephanie Russell, the Department of Justice says that the hitman was actually an undercover FBI agent.Ms Russell, 52, agreed to pay $7,000 (£5,605) for the hit, according to authorities. On 18 May, she placed $3,500 in the drop box outside her Louisville-area medical practice. Investigators say that she had agreed to pay the remaining money once the hit was carried out.She was arrested the following day and is behind bars at a federal prison in Oldham County, Kentucky.If convicted, she faces...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Children carrying weapons at most violent prison in England, inspectors warn

Children have been arming themselves with weapons at a young offenders institution with the highest violence rates of any prison in England and Wales, according to a report.Inspectors found there had been 105 assaults among young inmates – 31 of which were so serious they resulted in hospital admission – and 82 on staff over just six months at HMYOI Werrington.The prison was judged to be overly reliant on “keep-apart” lists – used to separate groups or individuals at risk of becoming violent if allowed to mix.An “astonishing” 263 “keep-aparts” were in place for just 66 children, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Don’t tell people of colour to be ‘the bigger person’ when it comes to racism

In March this year, as I sat on a West Midlands bus, a group of people started chanted racist language and “EDL” – but I kept quiet. The following month, when I saw a boy mocking a group of Sikh men on a train, I spoke out. Both times, I was told by bystanders that I should be “the bigger person” and say nothing.Racism is an uncomfortable topic. It’s uncomfortable to witness, and uncomfortable to realise we may have partaken in racist behaviour. But it is most uncomfortable to be a victim of racism – something I know about far...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Murdered woman’s family thank cold case police as ‘evil’ man jailed decades later

The family of murder victim Shani Warren have thanked police for their resolve to “never give up” seeking justice after an “evil” serial rapist was jailed for the crime decades later.Donald Robertson, 66, will likely die behind bars after being sentenced to life with a minimum term of 30 years imprisonment at Reading Crown Court on Thursday.He was charged following a cold case investigation which found new DNA evidence linking him to the death of 26-year-old Ms Warren, from Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire, in April 1987.At a trial which Robertson did not attend, the court heard Ms Warren was assaulted, strangled...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Cody Ackland: Killer hid his obsession with murder from all who knew him

The brutal murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod by Cody Ackland left even veteran detectives bewildered, as the aspiring rock star had never revealed his obsession with violence to a soul.Ackland struck Miss McLeod, 18, twice to the head with a hammer as she waited at a bus stop close to her home in Leigham, Plymouth on the evening of November 20 last year.He then bundled her into the footwell of his car and drove her 19 miles to a remote car park on Dartmoor where he bludgeoned her to death.None of his relatives or friends knew he had been stockpiling images...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Everything we know about Bobbi-Anne McCleod’s ‘merciless’ murder

Bobbi-Anne McCleod’s hopes and dreams were cruelly robbed from her last November when the 18-year-old was snatched from a bus stop and beaten to death in Plymouth.New details about the harrowing case emerged on Thursday as Cody Ackland, a 24-year-old guitarist who confessed to her killing in April, was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court to life in jail with a minimum term of 31 years.Here’s what we know about her serial killer-obsessed murderer and why he chose her as his victim. What happened to Bobbi-Anne McCleod last November?Ms McLeod, who was only 5ft tall and looked young for her age,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Casey White ordered to provide DNA sample for probe of prison escape that ended with jailhouse lover’s death

Capital murder suspect Casey White has been ordered to provide a DNA sample as part of the investigation into his 10-day prison break that ended with the tragic death of his jailhouse lover.White, 38, was ordered to hand over the sample to prosecutors by Friday 21 May or “as soon as practicable”, according to court records.Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly had filed a motion with the request, which Lauderdale County District Judge Carole Medley then granted on Wednesday.Neither the motion nor the court order details a reason why the DNA sample is needed, however DA Connolly has previously...
The Independent

Charges dropped against 16-year-old rapper accused of shooting NYPD officer

The 16-year-old rapper accused of shooting a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer has had charges dropped, according to reports. C Blu, real name Camrin Williams, was accused of shooting a 27-year-old officer in Belmont, an area of the Bronx neighbourhood, during a confrontation in January.The officer, Kaseem Pennant, was wounded in the shooting on Lorillard Place.He walked free on Thursday after posting his $250,000 bond in connection to gun and assault charges, before having the charges dropped. Court officials confirmed the news to the New York Post. It remains unclear why. A spokesperson for the city’s law department meanwhile told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson and Sue Gray clash over ‘secret meeting’ about Partygate report

Boris Johnson and Sue Gray have clashed over a controversial “secret meeting” between the pair, just days before the publication of Ms Gray’s final report into the Partygate scandal.The senior civil servant’s team are furious about a No 10 claim that she initiated the get-together and that it focused on whether some of around 300 photos of the lockdown parties should be included in her report.A spokesperson for the Gray inquiry rejected both suggestions and denied that the meeting was for the report’s author “to clarify her intentions” prior to its publication, once the police investigation was concluded.The extraordinary...
POLITICS
The Independent

Patel urges MPs to avoid ‘mob rule’ and back new Bill to limit protesters

Priti Patel will tell MPs that “we do not make policy through mob rule in this country” as she urges them to give their support to the new Public Order Bill.It represents the Home Secretary’s most recent attempt to reintroduce measures which had previously been blocked by the House of Lords as part of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.Such measures include introducing a new offence of obstructing major transport networks, which carries a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine or both.I will not stand by and let anti-social individuals keep causing misery and chaos for...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Priti Patel to grab new powers to stamp out ‘mob rule’ of Just Stop Oil protests

Priti Patel will grab new powers to stamp out the Just Stop Oil demonstrations when a controversial crackdown on protesting returns to the Commons on Monday.The Public Order Bill has already sparked criticism for creating a new criminal offence of “locking on” and orders to ban people who have not committed a crime from demonstrating.Police would be able to stop and search peaceful protesters without suspicion and check for items – such as glue, handcuffs or chains – they could use to attach themselves to objects or each other.Now the home secretary will go further by extending planned Criminal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Murder investigation launched after video shows assault of elderly man: ‘Is your name Mohammed?’

A 65-year-old man with mental disabilities has succumbed to his injuries after he was allegedly beaten up in an Islamophobic attack in India’s Madhya Pradesh state.Authorities identified the deceased as Bhawarlal Jain, a resident of the state’s Ratlam district, who had gone missing from a wedding in the neighbouring Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan on 15 May.He was found dead days later on 19 May.“Since it was [an] unidentified body, we circulated messages on social media and nearby police stations. By evening, a Jain family from Ratlam claimed the body, identifying him as Bhawarlal Jain, a mentally challenged man who was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

658K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy