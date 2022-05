SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A 19-year-old woman was severely injured after falling off of a moving golf cart on Wednesday, May 18. According to town officials, EMS crews first responded in the early evening after the woman fell off a moving golf cart on Bay Street, off 40th Street. EMS determined it was a severe injury, and she was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach for further care. Her current condition is unknown.

SUNSET BEACH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO