Johnny Depp smiles as Amber Heard’s lawyer impersonates his voice

By Graeme Massie
 4 days ago

Johnny Depp cracked a smile as Amber Heard ’s lawyer appeared to do an impression of the Hollywood star’s voice during the former couple’s defamation trial.

Mr Depp smirked with amusement as attorney Elaine Bredehoft attempted to mimick the actor as she asked Ms Heard a question about a tape her ex-husband had spoken on.

The amusing moment came as cross-examination of Ms continues in the fifth week of her trial for defamation in the case brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In redirect, Ms Bredehoft asks her client why she believes Depp cannot look her in the eye — throwing in the quick impression of Mr Depp for emphasis.

Ms Heard responded, “Because he’s guilty. He knows he’s lying. Why can’t he look at me? I survived that man and I’m here and I’m able to look at him.”

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia, following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019.

Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”.

Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”. Ms Heard has filed a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp for nuisance and immunity from his allegations.

