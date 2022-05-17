ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midterm updates | Senate hopeful Fetterman getting pacemaker

By Via AP news wire
 4 days ago

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman , the leading contender in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, is getting a pacemaker following last week’s stroke.

His campaign said Tuesday that Fetterman was “about to undergo a standard procedure” to get a pacemaker with a defibrillator. Campaign officials say the pacemaker will “protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke.”

Fetterman has said his stroke was caused by atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heartbeat that’s potentially serious but treatable.

The stroke put him in the hospital in the campaign’s closing days. The 52-year-old says he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Fetterman is facing three other candidates in the race for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is retiring.

Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Kentucky, Idaho and Oregon are holding primary elections Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump put his endorsement record on the line in two key Republican primaries for open U.S. Senate seats in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Voters in three states — Pennsylvania, Idaho and Oregon — are picking their nominees for governor.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE YOU SHOULD KNOW:

— Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races

— 2022 Midterms: What to watch as 5 states hold primaries

— Pennsylvania governor's race divides Republicans, unites Democrats

— North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces voters after missteps

— Oregon Democrat at risk as 5 states hold US House primaries

— Idaho governor faces Trump-backed challenger in GOP primary

Follow all AP stories on the midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Comments / 1

