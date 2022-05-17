ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sky News journalist ducks for cover as blast heard nearby in Kharkiv

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDClh_0fhMOWNx00

A Sky News journalist had to duck for cover from a blast nearby in Kharkiv , Ukraine , as he was filming.

International affairs editor Dominic Waghorn was reporting from the village of Mala Rohan, where homes have been devastated by attacks from the Russian military.

Mala Rohan was one of the first locations captured by Russia in February. It has since been liberated, but locals still fear returning to the village and others surrounding Kharkiv as they do not believe it is safe.

