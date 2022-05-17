ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Jerry Jones: 'People Love' Cowboys, NFL - Even ‘Bad News’

By Art Garcia
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AhOdr_0fhMN5qc00

Cowboys owner doubles down on premise that bad news isn't bad for business.

There’s no such thing as bad publicity. Especially in business.

Just ask Jerry Jones.

The billionaire owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys doubled down on his assertion that the NFL brand is just too big to break. And if America’s Team is the ultimate example, Jones is probably right.

In a recent chat with Peter King of Football Morning in America , Jones once again recounted the principle that negative headlines don’t hurt the bottom line.

“Let me tell you a story,” Jones told King. “A few years after I bought the team, I’m out in Los Angeles having lunch with David Hill and Ed Goren of Fox. At that time, there were a lot of negative headlines about the Cowboys. Michael Irvin was in the headlines. People are saying, ‘The owner’s an outlaw!’ And so that day I told them, ‘I’m tightening the lid on this franchise. We’re gonna get control of this team.’

“And David Hill jumped up. He said, “No! Do not touch my ‘Boys! They are television gold! Don’t even think about it!’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GnDUe_0fhMN5qc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ve05d_0fhMN5qc00

That a network executive had such a perspective shouldn’t be that surprising. TV is all about ratings. Scandals and controversies and bad behavior are good for eyeballs.

“The foibles, the soap opera, the issues,” Jones continued. “They create interest. Add in the Senior Bowl, the Combine, free agency, the draft, training camp, we always got something going. People follow us year ‘round. The owner every now and then gets in the paper. It just adds to the interest, all of it. People love that.”

Jones and his Cowboys are certainly a continuous font of fodder for the paper, TV, internet, social media and water cooler. In the last few months, the headlines haven’t been exactly flattering.

A paternity case implicated Jones . He was in a car crash . He allegedly wanted to fire Roger Goodell . A multi-million payout to former Cowboys cheerleaders involving a former high-ranking executive came to light. Second-year cornerback Kelvin Joseph is part of a murder investigation .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyfSB_0fhMN5qc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGTMX_0fhMN5qc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrRws_0fhMN5qc00

And yet the Cowboys, by Jones’ own evaluation, are worth $10 billion .

The bottom line ain’t exactly hurtin’.

And, really, why should it? Fans love their teams or schools or the favorite players, warts and all.

Short of going full Donald Sterling or being imprisoned, Jones can't do enough wrong to be canceled.

We realize that scandals come and go. We're conditioned to learn the worst about our politicians and entertainers, and keep coming back. Fandom, for most, remains.

Jones has long believed that the Cowboys are bigger than him, and he’s right. So is the NFL.

People are going to consume the NFL to point where all other leagues and sports pale in comparison. Look at any list of top-rated shows for any year and it’s dominated by pro football.

Mark Cuban once surmised about the NFL that: "Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered." On this point over oversaturating its audience, Cubes missed the mark. The NFL can almost do no wrong, even with the league and its players do.

The anthem-kneeling issue led to some positive changes, and if it drove anyone way, does anyone care? Arrests and allegations of tanking and unjust hiring practices don’t impact ticket or jersey sales.

So, again, Jerry is only speaking the truth. It may come off as blunt or tone-deaf, but it’s not any less true.

A lesson learned from TV big-wigs in the ‘90s still holds true. America and America’s Team may be flawed, but we knew that already. And we care so much that we don’t really care why.

Cowboys Jerry Jones not guilty in car crash (; 2:07)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted To 1 "Issue" In His Marriage

Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have a pretty picture perfect marriage. However, not everything is perfect for the prominent couple. Last season, Brady admitted to one "very difficult" issue in his marriage to Gisele. While Brady wants to keep playing in the NFL - and he'll be...
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, 79, Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is recovering after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday evening. Jones, 79, was reportedly transported to a local hospital after he suffered minor injuries in a "minor" car accident in downtown Dallas, Texas Wednesday night. Jones is said to be doing fine and is now recovering at home.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Accident Involving Jerry Jones

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car accident. He was then transported to a hospital for "precautionary reasons." Thankfully, the latest update on Jones' status is quite encouraging. According to WFAA reporter Matt Howerton, Jones' injuries from Wednesday's car...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Sterling
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Jerry Jones
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson news

Deshaun Watson has been the talk of the NFL offseason for a number of different reasons. It was always expected that Watson was going to be traded at some point from the Houston Texans, but the Cleveland Browns shocked everyone by swooping in and trading for the three-time Pro Bowler, leaving former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in a precarious situation with the Browns organization.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Nets parting ways with notable Kevin Durant favorite?

Kevin Durant endured plenty of tumult this season with the Brooklyn Nets, and now one of his favorite people may no longer be with the team to boot. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reports this week that Nets director of development Adam Harrington will “likely” be leaving the team in what is being called an “unexpected” move.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#People Love Cowboys#Combine
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy