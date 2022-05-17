ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Community meeting set for east Toledo

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QqiCl_0fhMMFhG00

An East Toledo community meeting is planned for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the East Toledo Family Center, police announced.

Neighbors, community leaders, neighborhood organizations, and representatives from several city departments plan to be on hand to discuss neighborhood quality of life issues and more, stated the announcement posted via social media.

Police noted that a recent targeted enforcement program similar to other efforts recently took place place in East Toledo and called it "a huge success in battling crime and quality of life issues facing the neighborhood."

At the community meeting, people will be able to speak with officers directly involved in the effort, police said.

The family center is at 1020 Varland Ave.

