A Kingsport convenience store is defrauded out of 45 hundred dollars in a bitcoin deposit scam. The police department says an employee of the store received a call, instructing the employee to take all the store’s money and transport it to a bitcoin depository. The caller, claiming to be from corporate headquarters sent the employee a text with a bitcoin deposit code and then sent an uber to pick up the money. The incident remains under investigation and at this time, no suspect has been identified and so far none of the money has been recovered.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO