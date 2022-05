In 2017, Las Vegas was revealed to be the least affordable city in the USA for renters, with the biggest shortage of affordable and available rental homes according to figures from the National Low Income Housing Coalition. It was found that Las Vegas only had 12 affordable rental units available for every 100 households classified as “extremely low income.” This is worse than Los Angeles, Houston, Orlando and San Diego who were also considered some of the least affordable cities in the US.

