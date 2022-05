Food trucks are popular now and they are popping up all over Billings offering everything from BBQ and gourmet popcorn to corn dogs. Food trucks boost the popularity of street food, they can be parked at various places, they’re easy to find and kids love them. Customers tell us it’s convenient and the food is proving to be fresh and high quality. “I appreciate the freshness of The Corndog Company. I enjoy the novelty. It’s fun and something different especially if you want convenience,” local resident Jodie Johnston said.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO