Ottawa County, OH

Toledo, Ottawa County secure drug enforcement funds

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

More than $3.6 million in funding for 41 local law enforcement agencies, including two in northwest Ohio, was announced Tuesday to help drug task forces enforce state drug laws and combat illegal drug activity, the governor's office said.

The Toledo Police Department is to receive $30,804.56, and the Ottawa County prosecutor's office $83,186.05, according to a list provided by the state.

Grants from the 2022 Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund will support drug task forces that impact 67 counties on issues of drug trafficking, pharmaceutical diversion, and other organized criminal activity associated with the drug trade, the state said.

“These grants are flexible so drug task force commanders can tailor their plans to the greatest benefit for their local communities," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement.

