Grading The 2021/22 LA Kings Roster: Left Wingers

As of Saturday afternoon, the Bruins season was officially over. Depending on who you ask, the season could be classified as a failure for failing to win a playoff round, or about par for the course given an aging team that had an inconsistent season and ran into one of their worst possible matchups in the playoffs. There are shortcomings to highlight, players who needed to step up and didn’t, management decisions that can be debated, and lineup choices that may or may not have panned out, but today, my task is to highlight some of the positives that came out of the series against the Carolina Hurricanes as we turn the page and begin preparing for the 2022-23 season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO