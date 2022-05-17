ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Grading The 2021/22 LA Kings Roster: Left Wingers

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the season for the LA Kings over, we look back and the progress and regression of the roster in a series that will cover the Kings roster by position. This series will be going over the season that was and what can be done to improve for the 2022-23 season...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche vs. Blues: 2022 Second-Round Playoff Preview

After dispatching the Nashville Predators in four straight games, the Colorado Avalanche are set to battle the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the playoffs, a rematch of last season’s first-round encounter. The two Western Conference clubs were among the highest-scoring outfits in the league this season, meaning each team’s respective defensive games will be brought into increased focus.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Stockton set to face formidable Colorado team in second round of AHL playoffs

It’s a good time to play in the Calgary Flames organization. As the National Hockey League club prepares to face its provincial rival in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the AHL’s Stockton Heat have already dispatched the Edmonton Oilers’ AHL affiliate and are set to face the Colorado Eagles in the Pacific Division final.
STOCKTON, CA
Yardbarker

Suns coach Monty Williams fires back at Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley over Chris Paul criticism

Patrick Beverley attracted a great deal of attention on Monday for his harsh criticism of Chris Paul, and Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams had a strong response. During his appearance as a guest analyst on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Beverley unloaded on Paul for being a poor defender . The Minnesota Timberwolves guard said Williams should have benched Paul during the Suns’ blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Would Welcome This Blockbuster Trade: D'Angelo Russell And Patrick Beverley For Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And 2025 First Round Pick

There is no way to tell where Russell Westbrook will end up next season, there are signs that the Lakers might run it back and give it another shot with the point guard. However, the reigning sentiment since almost halfway through this regular season has been that he won't be on the roster anymore, and people in the NBA universe are often suggesting potential trades for the former MVP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Chris Paul responds to those saying his championship window has closed

Chris Paul is taking all sorts of heat since his Phoenix Suns got dismantled by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Sunday. The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, then followed it up by posting the best record in the regular season. But they had a disappointing early playoff exit this year, which has some thinking Paul’s best chance to win a championship has passed.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Philadelphia 76ers reportedly in pursuit of 'another star'

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey will reportedly be in the hunt for “another star” to team with the organization’s resident All-Stars Joel Embiid and James Harden. Despite the grand hopes that came when the organization acquired Harden at the trade deadline and the early synergy between...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mclellan
Person
Quinton Byfield
Yardbarker

Dodgers Starting To Show A Troubling Trend

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best and deepest teams in all of baseball beyond a shadow of a doubt. This team is deep in pitching and has a lineup that can hurt you in so many ways. With names like Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kings Front Office Facing a Summer of Tough Decisions

The Los Angeles Kings defied expectations this season, not only making the playoffs but taking the Edmonton Oilers to seven games in Round 1. This has left fans and the organization extremely excited about what the future holds. There is a general feeling amongst the fanbase that this summer is the time to fully commit to becoming a contender again, searching for big moves to help the team take the next step. Some of that sentiment seems to be echoed within the organization, leaving the front office with a difficult summer of decisions.
NHL
Yardbarker

Ducks 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: John Gibson

John Gibson has been the Ducks’ workhorse goaltender for the last six seasons. Since the 2016 trade of Freddie Andersen, Gibson has played no fewer than 52 games in a full 82-game season. He was stellar in his first few seasons as the starter, but the last few seasons have set a troubling trend. After an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign, Gibson’s numbers began to crater in the second half of the year, coinciding with the Ducks’ late-season fall in the standings.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Thursday bets: Prop targets for tonight on the ice

We finished down a bit from Wednesday's action, but all that's brought is a new sense of focus on Thursday night's slate of playoff hockey. I for one am ready to break things open, and with value out there on the board, I know we can do it. We've got two NHL games Thursday, and with it comes shots on goal (SOG) props and players to record a point.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Kings#Grading#Playoff Games#Wingers
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Blues’ 3-2 Overtime Loss to Avalanche in Game 1

In Game 1 of the second-round series between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche, the Blues fell 3-2 despite a brilliant goaltending effort from Jordan Binnington. The Avalanche threw everything at them and succeeded with a victory, but the Blues were close to stealing this one as it went to overtime.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

3 Positive Takeaways From Bruins’ Series Loss to Hurricanes

As of Saturday afternoon, the Bruins season was officially over. Depending on who you ask, the season could be classified as a failure for failing to win a playoff round, or about par for the course given an aging team that had an inconsistent season and ran into one of their worst possible matchups in the playoffs. There are shortcomings to highlight, players who needed to step up and didn’t, management decisions that can be debated, and lineup choices that may or may not have panned out, but today, my task is to highlight some of the positives that came out of the series against the Carolina Hurricanes as we turn the page and begin preparing for the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
CentralTrack

Forechecking: Grading Your 2022 Dallas Stars.

Per Annual End-Of-Season Tradition, Let’s Give Each And Every One Of Your 2022 Dallas Stars’ On-Ice Performance A Letter Grade, Eh?. The Dallas Stars complete their 2021-2022 campaign with a thrilling game 7 loss to the Calgary Flames in true Stars fashion. Since Ben Bishop’s arrival in 2017, Dallas’ ‘bend don’t break’ mentality has helped the team exceed expectations in the postseason while proving to be a frustrating experience for both fans and opposition alike. It’s suffocating, it’s relentless, and it gives them a chance to win/lose against anybody.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Bruins’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks

The Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks are no strangers to making trades with one another. This is a trend that we could see continue this summer. The Bruins have holes that they need to address this offseason if they hope to go on one last long playoff run with this core. The Ducks, on the other hand, are still rebuilding and seem destined to make several moves this summer. With all of this, these two could be ideal trading partners over the summer. Let’s now look at three Ducks who the Bruins should target.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

5 Predators Targets with 17th-Overall Pick of 2022 NHL Draft

Despite a memorable season full of surprises and single-season records, the Nashville Predators were the first team to drop out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Adding salt to the wound, they were the only team to go without a win, being dominantly swept by the Colorado Avalanche. General manager David Poile now shifts his focus to the 2022 Entry Draft, set to take place at the Bell Center in Montreal on July 7. He holds the 17th overall pick for just the second time in Nashville franchise history. The Predators selected defenseman Dante Fabbro at 17th overall in 2016, and things turned out quite well for him.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Canucks Have 3 Trade Partners to Acquire a 2nd Round Pick in 2022

Barring an ill-advised trade before the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7, the Vancouver Canucks will select someone in the first round for the first time since 2019. However, once they make that pick, they won’t have another one until the third round, which could cause them to miss out on intriguing prospects like defencemen Calle Odelius, Lane Hutson and Simon Forsmark and forwards David Goyette, Jimmy Snuggerud and Adam Ingram.
NHL
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Joins In With Frenzied Warriors' Fans To Troll Charles Barkley: "The Area Hates You"

The Golden State Warriors are feeling themselves tonight after a fantastic win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors dominated on both sides of the court, carving the Mavericks' defense up and pouring in points while also making sure they get no easy buckets on the end. The Mavs were also unfortunate to go ice cold offensively this game, missing a lot of open shots as well.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy