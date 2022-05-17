ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Mandan’s Million Dollar Mansions

By Bromo
96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every once in a while I let my mind drift off and wonder what it would be like living in a mansion. So my first...

965thewalleye.com

Comments / 0

Related
96-5 The Fox

Mandan Restaurant Opening Second Location In Bismarck

Old 10 Bar & Grill just celebrated the groundbreaking of their new facility. While they have loved serving the people of Mandan over the years, they are now branching out to Bismarck. -- Don't worry Mandan's location will still operate as usual. Never Have I Ever. I'll admit, I've never...
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck’s Highland Acres Soon To Be Labeled As ‘Historic’?

Some Bismarck residents are working to get Highland Acres labeled as 'Historic' by the National Register of Historic Places. Pretty cool, huh?. When a place gets listed on the national register, it's not just an honorary title, it also gives the area the ability to apply for some grant programs. This also allows for properties that produce income, to apply for the Federal Historic Preservation Tax Credit.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

In Bismarck – Do You Have Bad Gas? ( In Your Car, Not You )

This is something I never would have thought could be possible. There are so many things we do all the time that we take for granted, without ever stopping to think there could be something out of the ordinary happening. Like what for instance? How many times do we just go through the motions of putting gas in our car? Obviously, it's quite necessary if you want to get to work or around town. Did you ever think that the gasoline ( you spent almost your whole paycheck on ) you were pumping into your tank could be bad?
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Business
96-5 The Fox

Is This Bismarck’s Most Unique Intersection?

Well here is a first for me, I've lived in Bismarck now for almost 2 years and this morning I came across something that many natives may not have ever experienced. For the most part, that can be exciting, but most people aren't thrilled with the unexpected. "Hey, Siri, what...
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

A New Donut Shop Has Finally Set Up Shop In Bismarck

I first told you about Daylight Donuts, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based donut shop company that was setting up a shop in Bismarck, North Dakota back in November of 2021. Specifically, 820 43rd Avenue northeast suite 100 in North Bismarck. It's located near the new Cash Wise Foods location in the strip mall just west of the grocery store.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

ND, And Everywhere Else On Earth -“The Classic Golf Debate”

You know how it is when you are at work and someone brings up a controversial topic... ...all the opinions come out to play. Well, this particular subject isn't earth-shattering by any means, BUT it definitely will bring out arguments on both sides. This all came up this afternoon here at our studios in Mandan on a cloudy, rain-splashed Friday. As I looked out Scott McGowan's office window, we started talking about golf, and the PGA Championship that is underway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Yesterday Tiger Woods was irked at a cameraman for getting too close to him out on the course, we both said to one another how crazy it is for professional golfers to be so close to the fans, literally just a few feet away at times. I remarked that I would be afraid of hitting someone with one of my many errant shots, and SO this shifted into a question that defines moral boundaries with the golfer him or herself.
MANDAN, ND
96-5 The Fox

6 Things You Can Do For Memorial Day In Bisman

Allow us all to collectively gasp at those who've forgotten the holiday is near. If you don’t know, Memorial Day is coming up at the end of the month, on Monday, May 30th; most of of spend that weekend before the holiday spending. What Is Memorial Day?. Memorial Day...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansions#Bedrooms
96-5 The Fox

The 5 Awful Sounds In Bismarck/Mandan

NOW, If I would attempt to put together a gallery of some sorts, on the SIGHTS of Bismarck/Mandan, this would be fairly easy, right? We have so many awesome places to choose from, some of which we take for granted almost every day. Some of us see the Missouri River every day, and yet we hardly take a second to just marvel at its beauty. If you are out and about on foot, obviously much easier to notice things that we wouldn't if we were riding in a car. Walking along the river's edge and gazing across to the railway bridge with a train just making its way over, just feels so relaxing.
MANDAN, ND
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck Home Décor Store Moving To New Location

A lot of us are doing Spring cleaning, so it's out with the old in with the new. If you're anything like me, you're probably ready to do a shopping haul. --I can't be the only one who gets a special thrill when shopping for home décor. I want to call it a passion, but if we're being honest, it's more of an addiction at this point. So, to help all my fellow shopaholics, here's a little heads up that one of our local shops is moving.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck PD & Bars Have Found A New Way To Spot Fake ID’s

Did you or somebody you know ever have a fake ID? I never had one, but I sure know a lot of people who did. Fake IDs are big business and people pay big money to obtain one. Underage drinking is a HUGE problem in North Dakota. Studies show it leads to excessive/binge drinking later in life as adults. Now, the Bismarck Police Department has teamed up with Bismarck Burleigh Public Health and local colleges to help curb underage drinking. They are working up with area bars and restaurants with new technology to spot fake IDs. Because fake IDs are such big business these days, they are very difficult to spot even by the trained eye of the most seasoned bouncer.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck Couple BOTH Get Cancer Diagnosis, Daughter Asks For Help

It's something that you never want to happen to anyone in your family. Cancer has touched many of our lives, but for Amanda Love, it hit her family harder than most. Both Amanda's mom and dad have been diagnosed with different types of cancer just a year apart. In November of 2020, Joni Love was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and underwent a total of 6 chemo treatments. Randy Love was diagnosed with cancer in March of 2022; he's recently had surgery to remove a tumor, and will have done a total of 4 rounds of chemo.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
96-5 The Fox

18-Year-Old Found Dead In Bismarck, Investigation Underway

A GoFundMe was started for an 18-year-old, named Steven Ramos-Carballo. His friends say he went missing just this past weekend, on Friday May 13th. Tragically, he was discovered to have passed away. His body was found the following Saturday; I'm told Ramos was found at a "shop" -- a local hangout for young kids/teens in the area.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

Asking For A “Friend” – Do Dating Apps Work Here In ND?

I am simply asking this question "for a friend of mine" of course. I have heard many times before, in conversation either at work or somewhere out and about here in Bismark/Mandan, about a very happy "about to be married" person who met their significant other on a dating app. I have never really had the desire to even check and see how these apps work, however, a friend of mine was and still is.
MANDAN, ND
96-5 The Fox

BisMan Writers Guild Traveling North Dakota This Summer

Started in 2019, the guild is a group for both experienced and aspiring writers in Bismarck-Mandan. Members work together to offer advice and feedback to those pursuing their passion. Currently, there are 204 members. The guild hosts different events throughout the community and in 2020 became a non-profit. Personally,. I've...
MANDAN, ND
96-5 The Fox

In Mandan – Strange Lights In The Skies

One of my favorite places to visit is always Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page - just checking in to see what is happening and one of the first posts I spotted was from Benjamin Achtenberg ( this post was time-stamped at 12:47 pm yesterday ) - a series of pictures and a simple question from "Anybody notice a strange glow in the sky couple nights ago at around 1 in the morning" I have to admit it caught my attention right away. Here are some of his pics:
MANDAN, ND
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck, Is Gas Way Less Paying Inside On Sundays?

I'm not being cagey. I'll straight up tell you I'm not going to tell you the exact gas station. Let's leave that to speculation in the comments. I've been aware of this deal for quite some time. But I never really cared. I'm not a coupon-clipper or discount day person. I probably should start since AARP is already sending me stuff. But I did find this savings scenario interesting. Because it also mixes in a hotly contested concept that not everyone in North Dakota has got on board with.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

10 Staycation Ideas For The People Of Bismarck-Mandan

It’s getting to be that time again. The sun is shining, the snow has melted, and we’re ready to bolt out of here and put our toes in a bit of sand. Unfortunately, some of us might not have the means to take the whole family on a swanky vacation or week-long cruise. You might be saving up for a house, a car, or just paying off some bills. (These are all things I’m doing instead of vacationing).
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thefox.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy