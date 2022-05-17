Jersey numbers of Rams' 2022 rookies revealed

It’s been a few weeks since the Los Angeles Rams made eight selections during the 2022 NFL draft. Rookie minicamps recently took place across the NFL, and after the Rams got an opportunity to see their new rookies in action, we now know what numbers they’ll be wearing in 2022.

Logan Bruss will be wearing No. 60 next season, keeping the same number he wore at Wisconsin. Decobie Durant will also be sporting the same number he wore in college at South Carolina State, electing to stay with No. 14.

Kyren Williams is going to be rocking No. 23 with the Rams next season, which is the same number he wore at Notre Dame and the number that Cam Akers wore in his first two years. Akers has since changed his number to No. 3 — to the dismay of Odell Beckham Jr. — which was something he had planned last season until he discovered he’d have to pay a hefty price to alter it.

Among the other defensive backs the Rams took in this year’s draft, Quentin Lake was also able to keep his number from college, choosing to wear No. 37. Derion Kendrick has chosen to make the switch from No. 11 at Georgia to No. 6 in the NFL, potentially picking the number of the round he was chosen in. It could also simply be the fact that single-digit numbers are elite for defensive backs.

For the final three picks that the Rams made, Russ Yeast will be going from sporting No. 2 to No. 43 in Los Angeles. Daniel Hardy will keep his No. 44 from Montana State, while A.J. Arcuri will be wearing No. 61 in the NFL instead of keeping No. 76 from his time at Michigan State.

While it’s going to be nearly impossible to find any authentic jerseys for any of the rookies on the Rams, fans can now create custom jerseys with their names and numbers if they desire.