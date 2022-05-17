ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jersey numbers of Rams' 2022 rookies revealed

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36VU3P_0fhM6c7c00

It’s been a few weeks since the Los Angeles Rams made eight selections during the 2022 NFL draft. Rookie minicamps recently took place across the NFL, and after the Rams got an opportunity to see their new rookies in action, we now know what numbers they’ll be wearing in 2022.

Logan Bruss will be wearing No. 60 next season, keeping the same number he wore at Wisconsin. Decobie Durant will also be sporting the same number he wore in college at South Carolina State, electing to stay with No. 14.

Kyren Williams is going to be rocking No. 23 with the Rams next season, which is the same number he wore at Notre Dame and the number that Cam Akers wore in his first two years. Akers has since changed his number to No. 3 — to the dismay of Odell Beckham Jr. — which was something he had planned last season until he discovered he’d have to pay a hefty price to alter it.

Among the other defensive backs the Rams took in this year’s draft, Quentin Lake was also able to keep his number from college, choosing to wear No. 37. Derion Kendrick has chosen to make the switch from No. 11 at Georgia to No. 6 in the NFL, potentially picking the number of the round he was chosen in. It could also simply be the fact that single-digit numbers are elite for defensive backs.

For the final three picks that the Rams made, Russ Yeast will be going from sporting No. 2 to No. 43 in Los Angeles. Daniel Hardy will keep his No. 44 from Montana State, while A.J. Arcuri will be wearing No. 61 in the NFL instead of keeping No. 76 from his time at Michigan State.

While it’s going to be nearly impossible to find any authentic jerseys for any of the rookies on the Rams, fans can now create custom jerseys with their names and numbers if they desire.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
Upworthy

When a woman was assaulted by his teammate, a college football star refused to stay silent

Most parents hope they raise kind humans. Those that will show up for a friend in need without looking for a pat on the back for doing so. This story about a college student who was sexually assaulted in the '70s by a popular and beloved college football player shows exactly what it means to be the kind of person who shows up for someone in need. Betsy Sailor was a student at Penn State University in the late '70s when she accused a football player of assaulting her at knifepoint. Nevertheless, the football season continued and the players closed ranks around the star player leaving Sailor isolated and fearful. That is until Irv Pankey knocked on her door.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Rookies#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Za'Darius Smith 'can't wait' to see look on Aaron Rodgers' face in Week 1

Za’Darius Smith isn’t shying away from the slated Week 1 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. After spending the previous three seasons for the team in green, he’ll have a chance to see things from the purple side. But more than anything, he’ll have a chance to look into the eyes of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers as an opponent this time instead of a teammate.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Azeez Ojulari bulked up considerably this offseason

New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari has used the offseason to increase his size and strength in order to match up better on the edge. The former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft played as an edge rusher for the Giants at around 245-pounds. In his rookie season, he was able to put up promising production as he recorded 13 QB hits and 8.0 sacks over the course of 17 games.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wyatt Davis' chances of making 2022 Vikings roster looking grim

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Wyatt Davis’ feet never left the ground in his rookie year, and it doesn’t look like he’s any closer to taking off in 2022, either. The Athletic’s Chad Graff recently noted Davis and incoming rookie Ed Ingram not getting any snaps with the starters. Ingram, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, obviously has the excuse of being a newcomer, who is still working to get up to speed with the offense. The expectations are that he’ll work his way up to contributing at some point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy