As a child going on vacation or going out of town I ALWAYS looked forward to staying in a hotel. Checking into the hotel and getting the room key on that weird oblong-shaped plastic keyring with the room number stamped in the middle of it was awesome. I kind of felt like a celebrity because we were staying someplace new while out of town and it meant an adventure was waiting because I was staying in a new cool place for the night.

