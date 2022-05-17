ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, IL

Carmi White County School Board Meeting Held

By Heather Rice
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carmi White County School Board met for its monthly meeting last night at the CWC Junior/Senior High School Cafeteria. Scott Mareing was there and has this report. At the beginning of the meeting, the school board members appointed Kent “Pete” Fulkerson again as President for the next year, Andy Acord...

White Arrested On Jasper County Warrant

The Carmi Police Department arrested a Fairfield Man following a traffic stop Thursday. Joshua M White, 32, of 718 County Road 2050 E was taken into custody and charged with Driving While License Revoked, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol by a driver and DUI. White was also wanted on a Jasper County warrant for Failure to Appear on a burglary charge. Bond was set at $450. White paid bond and was released.
CARMI, IL
Earthquake Recorded in Evansville

Evansville/Vanderburgh County EMA recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at around 7:30 Monday night. The epicenter of the quake was by Mount Vernon, Illinois about 75 miles west of Evansville. Vanderburgh County officials say residents of Southwestern Indiana may have gotten a bit of a scare if they felt the weak...
EVANSVILLE, IN
3 possible tornado touchdowns reported in Mt. Carmel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storm damage and power outages were reported Thursday night in several areas throughout the Tri-State. At 1:00 a.m. Friday, 1,828 customers were without power, according to the CenterPoint Energy outage map. At 4:30 a.m., the number was down to 400. Duke Energy shows several hundred outages...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Stabbing investigation underway in Paducah

Local 6 is working to learn more about a stabbing that happened Friday night in Paducah. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office the incident happened in the Bridge Street area. Deputies say they have a suspect in custody. The victim is currently in the hospital. Sheriff's deputies say there...
PADUCAH, KY
Desloge Man in Perry County Court

(Perry County, MO) A Desloge man, 31 year old Dustin Bishop, has a preliminary hearing in Perry County circuit court June 7th on charges of burglary in the 2nd degree and stealing. Information from the Perry County Sheriff's office shows Bishop was charged in connection to burglaries on Highway BB and Highway T. Bishop is being held in the Perry County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond. He is also under investigation in Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois Counties.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
CDC upgrades COVID risk level for 23 Illinois counties

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, the CDC has upgraded a number of Illinois counties’ community risk levels from low to medium in its latest map of the country. The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics to determine COVID-19 community level for each county: New COVID-19 admissions […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Tornado Debris Removed From Kentucky Lake

With help of the Marshall County Rescue Squad, the Living Lands & Waters organization was able to expand its scope and remove the underwater debris that has appeared in Kentucky Lake following the devastating tornadoes that passed through Tennessee and Kentucky in December 2021. Living Lands & Waters is an...
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
Wal Mart Employees Make Donation to Celebrate National Police Week

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week including it as National Police Week. As part of that recognition, representatives from Wal-Mart including Michelle Smith, Melinda Dotson, and Sheri Brown made some donations Friday in anticipation of the force’s moving to it’s new location on Oak Street. In thanking law enforcement, Chief Carter provided an update on progress.
CARMI, IL
Smith Reports Damage To Her Residence

White County Sheriff’s Department officer George Spencer met Wednesday afternoon with Amanda Smith, about a report of criminal damage to property at her residence at 410 North First Street in Enfield. Smith said she had been away from her residence and when she returned, she saw that the lattice...
ENFIELD, IL
Obituaries, May 19, 2022

Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Wayne Cash, 44, of Murray, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Marshall County Hospital. Chief Deputy Cash was born on October 31, 1977 in Princeton, KY to Harold Wayne and Teresa Lane Cash. Jody was a loving, witty, selfless, adventurous son, husband, father,...
MURRAY, KY
EPD finds person passed out in bar’s parking lot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) were called out to the parking lot of Sportsmans Billiards for a possible drug overdose. Officers say they arrived on the scene and found the offender unresponsive in the parking lot on the ground. EPD says officers administered narcan until the Evansville Fire Department and AMR could […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – MAY 18TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 49-year-old Christaan Morrow of Oxford, NC was arrested Tuesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Battery.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Investigation is underway in Marshall County

Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office. A Calloway County deputy and a suspect are dead after an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 16. Mental health help for farmers. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Mental health...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Large oil spill cleaned in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Around 5:27 p.m. Monday, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers to avoid an oil spill north of Owensville. They said the large oil spill was at the SR 64/SR 65 junction. Eyewitness News talked to Gibson County dispatch and they told us they aren’t sure how the spill got […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Evansville doctor accused of prescribing medicine without registration

44News received a court document in the mail detailing a petition against Dr. James E. Jenison of Direct Patient Care in Evansville. According to the document the petition was filed in April and it requested that Jenison's medical license be suspended for 90 days due to misconduct. 44News reached out...
EVANSVILLE, IN
CLINTON COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(CARLYLE) The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on a fatal head-on crash that occurred this past Sunday afternoon, shortly after 4:00, on U.S. Route 50, at the Shoal Creek Bridge, between Breese and Beckemeyer. Authorities report 19 year old Gage Rollinson from Sandoval was eastbound on Route 50 when he lost control of his car after driving through some standing water and hydroplaning. The car spun 180 degrees and crossed into the westbound lane where it was rear-ended by a pickup truck, driven by 43 year old Oscar Emilio Sanchez-Ferrera of Rockford. Rollinson and a front seat passenger, 11 year old Adler Waterbury, also from Sandoval, were both pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, while a back seat passenger, 18 year old Caleb Calhoun from Sandoval, was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. The truck driver and a 15 year old juvenile passenger were not injured. Emergency personnel from Clinton County assisted the ISP at the crash site.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL

