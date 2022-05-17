Haley Named CWC Junior High School Principal

A woman with a McLeansboro address is out on conditional discharge following a court appearance this week in Carmi on an Obstruction of Justice charge. It all began back on April 29th when a White County Sergeant was searching an abandoned building at the corner of Main Street and Goodman in Crossville. In doing so, he reports he came across who would turn out to be 32 year old Sarah Wilcox sleeping on a couch. Wilcox at the time identified herself as a Brooklyn Taylor allegedly and a check by dispatch resulted in nothing outstanding. Fast forward to May 12th when the same law enforcement officer was called to the White County Jail, observed, and was able to positively identify Wilcox. On Monday, May 16th, online court records indicate Wilcox appeared before Judge Webb and pled guilty. A 6 month jail sentence was stayed and Wilcox was given a 30 month (2 and a half year) conditional discharge. Additionally, Wilcox was wanted out of Lawrence County on a Failure to Appear with regards to a DUI arrest warrant. She’s due back in Lawrence County court for a pay or appear hearing on June 28th.

MCLEANSBORO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO