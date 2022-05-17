ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, IL

Haley Named CWC Junior High School Principal

By Heather Rice
wrul.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carmi White County School board met in closed session following the regular meeting Monday night. The following actions took place: Todd Haley will be employed as the CWC Junior High School Principal and CWC High School Assistant Principal for the 2022-2023 school year to fill the vacancy created by the...

www.wrul.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrul.com

Stephen “Steve” Ray Sutton

Stephen “Steve” Ray Sutton, 70, of McLeansboro, IL passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 from complications from surgery at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN. He was born October 6, 1951 to Clifford and Margarete (Phipps) Sutton. On May 21, 1976, he married Tarri Marie (Scott) Sutton.
MCLEANSBORO, IL
wrul.com

Wal Mart Employees Make Donation to Celebrate National Police Week

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week including it as National Police Week. As part of that recognition, representatives from Wal-Mart including Michelle Smith, Melinda Dotson, and Sheri Brown made some donations Friday in anticipation of the force’s moving to it’s new location on Oak Street. In thanking law enforcement, Chief Carter provided an update on progress.
CARMI, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Local
Illinois Education
County
White County, IL
14news.com

3 possible tornado touchdowns reported in Mt. Carmel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storm damage and power outages were reported Thursday night in several areas throughout the Tri-State. At 1:00 a.m. Friday, 1,828 customers were without power, according to the CenterPoint Energy outage map. At 4:30 a.m., the number was down to 400. Duke Energy shows several hundred outages...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Criminal Investigation – WOW!

We filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the ISP and the AG a while back regarding records they withheld pertaining to the completed criminal investigation the ISP conducted in Shelby County. The ISP has now produced numerous unredacted copies containing information the public needs to know. We plan on producing a video discussion about the contents of those records, but wanted to provide a few items in advance of the video.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WTHI

One student is dead and several others injured after late night crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A serious crash involving Washington High School students leaves one dead and several others injured. According to the Knox County Sheriff's office. This happened around 5:00 p.m. on Friday night on US 50 near Robinson Road. Sheriff Doug Vantlin says a 17-year-old male was driving...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Air44 footage shows storm damage in Mt. Carmel, Illinois

Air 44 footage shows damage in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, caused by storms that hit the area on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Drone footage captured by Air44 shows the extent of the damage caused by Thursday's storms in the Wabash County, Illinois communities of Mt. Carmel and Keensburg.
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Haley
Person
Bart King
wrul.com

White Arrested On Jasper County Warrant

The Carmi Police Department arrested a Fairfield Man following a traffic stop Thursday. Joshua M White, 32, of 718 County Road 2050 E was taken into custody and charged with Driving While License Revoked, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol by a driver and DUI. White was also wanted on a Jasper County warrant for Failure to Appear on a burglary charge. Bond was set at $450. White paid bond and was released.
CARMI, IL
WCIA

Illinois man accused of intentionally hurting family member

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 51-year-old man was recently charged with the offenses of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery after he was accused of hurting a family member. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke recently announced that Steven D. Kilcrease of Herrick, Illinois, was charged with the offenses of aggravated domestic battery with […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man accused of grooming girl under age 17

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police said a 55-year-old man was accused of using an electronic device to communicate with a girl under the age of 17 in an attempt to solicit sexual encounters with her. According to police, Keith Green was a substitute teacher for the Mattoon Community School District #2 during the time […]
MATTOON, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Local town cancels annual fireworks show

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Historic Newburgh, Inc. announced on May 20 that the annual fireworks show on the Newburgh riverfront has been canceled. The small non-profit organization cited many reasons for the cancellation. These reasons included lack of volunteers and funding, river levels and not having a safe backup location within town limits. The organization […]
NEWBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#High School Football#Highschool#The Cwchs Principal#District School Nurse#Lincoln Attendance Center
WCIA

Shelbyville man charged with multiple offenses

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man has recently been charged with multiple offenses. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that 49-year-old Chad Hammond was charged with the offenses of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (2 counts), unlawful possession of methamphetamine with prior unlawful possession of methamphetamine conviction, driving […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
witzamfm.com

Carlisle Man Arrested on Five Charges in Lawrence County

Lawrence Co. - A Carlisle man has been arrested on five charges after speeding in Lawrence County. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 11:28 p.m., Trooper Sam Gillespie was patrolling SR 37 north of SR 58 in Bedford when he observed a vehicle traveling north on SR 37, later identified as a Black 2012 Dodge Avenger, that appeared to be traveling above the posted speed limit. Trooper Gillespie was able to confirm his suspicions of the vehicle's excessive speed by utilizing his radar which showed the vehicle was traveling 76-mph in a 55-mph zone. Trooper Gillespie conducted a traffic stop on SR 37 near SR 54 and while approaching the vehicle, the driver took off northbound with Gillespie following in pursuit.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

Fayette County Coroner Investigating Death Of Rural St. Elmo Woman

The Fayette County Coroner is investigating the death of a rural St. Elmo woman. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that early Wednesday morning he was contacted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office of a death north of St. Elmo. Coroner Harris says, upon arrival at the scene, he pronounced 33 year old Elizabeth Strange dead.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Both drivers injured in Friday afternoon crash in Clay County

Both drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash in Clay County Friday afternoon were injured. State Police say the crash occurred on Camelia Road just north of Granger Boulevard in Flora. Preliminary investigative details indicate that 19-year-old Alexander Larch of Rinard struck an SUV driven by 86-year-old L.E. Tolliver of Clay...
CLAY COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Effingham Radio

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Jasper, Shelby, Cumberland, Clay, and Effingham Counties Until 7:30pm

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... Southern Shelby County in central Illinois... Southwestern Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Clay County in south central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 643 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ramsey to Farina to 8 miles southwest of Helm, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Edgewood and Iola around 655 PM CDT. Cowden and Beecher City around 700 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Watson, Xenia, Bible Grove, Shumway, Stewardson, Flora, Louisville, Dieterich, Clay City, Montrose, Wheeler, Neoga, Sailor Springs and Ingraham. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 143 and 178. Interstate 70 between mile markers 79 and 108. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

McLeansboro Woman Charged with Obstructing Justice

A woman with a McLeansboro address is out on conditional discharge following a court appearance this week in Carmi on an Obstruction of Justice charge. It all began back on April 29th when a White County Sergeant was searching an abandoned building at the corner of Main Street and Goodman in Crossville. In doing so, he reports he came across who would turn out to be 32 year old Sarah Wilcox sleeping on a couch. Wilcox at the time identified herself as a Brooklyn Taylor allegedly and a check by dispatch resulted in nothing outstanding. Fast forward to May 12th when the same law enforcement officer was called to the White County Jail, observed, and was able to positively identify Wilcox. On Monday, May 16th, online court records indicate Wilcox appeared before Judge Webb and pled guilty. A 6 month jail sentence was stayed and Wilcox was given a 30 month (2 and a half year) conditional discharge. Additionally, Wilcox was wanted out of Lawrence County on a Failure to Appear with regards to a DUI arrest warrant. She’s due back in Lawrence County court for a pay or appear hearing on June 28th.
MCLEANSBORO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Severe weather hits South Central Illinois

Cleanup continues Friday on a path of storm damage from north of Breese to near Jamestown in Clinton County where one trained storm spotter reported seeing a tornado. Several large outbuildings were heavily damaged and one semi-trailer was moved across the road. The Centralia area was also hit hard, with...
CENTRALIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy