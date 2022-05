The idea of Opening Day being the optimistic start of a new and potentially successful season for every team in the league has gone by the wayside in recent years. At this point, there’s a pretty solid hierarchy of teams who have expectations to potentially be playing baseball in October and teams who are just giving their organization another year to let their prospects grow in the minor leagues while putting out a major league team that is seemingly just out there to play out the string. Sure, the Dodgers and the Pirates may have the same record on Opening Day but that’s as close as they’ll get to each other in the standings.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO