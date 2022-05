Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- As the warm weather arrives, it is time to relax in the backyard with an enjoyable book and a cool glass of lemonade. In addition to their normal selection, the Park Forest Public Library is offering patrons a free book in June, as well as opportunities to participate in book club discussions and a virtual presentation from an award-winning chef.

