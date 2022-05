For the last sixteen months, the citizens of Lawton have wondered what the city had planned for saving or revitalizing the mall the city council secretly purchased with promised road money. While we all have high hopes for the success of FISTA, which has been an underwhelming and costly burden so far, there's still a possibility that the dying mall could once again become THE place in town to be.

