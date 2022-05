Hunter Wolkonowski, or simply HunterGirl, earned a Top 3 spot on American Idol Sunday night. The talented singer will be coming home to Winchester Tuesday, May 17. A big celebration is planned throughout the day beginning at 9:30 a.m. with a Proclamation at the Oldham Theatre. At 1:00 p.m. Hunter will make a walk-through of her alma mater, Franklin County High School. At 3:30 p.m. there will be a HunterGirl Costume Contest on the square followed by a parade. Hunter will be the featured performer at a free concert from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Twin Creeks Marina and Resort, 91 Slip-A Way, Winchester.

WINCHESTER, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO